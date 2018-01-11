Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Stephon Tuitt: 'I will be ready to go' for Steelers in playoff game Sunday

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
The Steelers' Stephon Tuitt and Joe Haden celebrate with Artie Burns after Burns' interception of a Texans' pass in the second quarter Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Stephon Tuitt on Thursday did not take part in the Steelers practice, a day after suffering an elbow injury. But the starting defensive end declared “I'll be ready to go” for the Steelers' playoff opener Sunday at Heinz Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It's not as serious as we thought it was,” Tuitt said. “When everything happens, you take it to that most extreme manner – and then after you get all the results back you're like, ‘Oh it's not that bad.' So once we found that out, it's pretty good.”

Tuitt reportedly left the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex with his right elbow in a sling Wednesday. He did not participate in practice Thursday but brushed off the significance of that.

“I'm great,” Tuitt said. “I will be able to go out there and practice with the guys tomorrow, so I will be fine. Just took a day off today to make sure everything good and lean and moving forward well. After a bye week you want to make sure everybody comes back healthy. It's super-exciting; it's football, hard contact and you've just got to be able to play through it.”

Tuitt missed four games during the regular season – two because of a biceps injury suffered two plays into the season opener, a day after signing a $61 million contract extension; another two because of a back injury in October.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

