Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu gets fitting opponent for playoff debut

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 7:36 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Tyson Alualu has been up-front all year long that he signed with the Steelers because he wanted a shot at a Super Bowl after seven seasons of nonwinning records as a member of the Jaguars.

Is it then ironic Alualu's playoff debut will come against them?

“I don't think I would want to play any other opponent,” the defensive lineman said Friday. “…My first playoff game. I can't wait until Sunday.”

Alualu started five games this season (four in place of Tuitt and the regular-season finale while Cameron Heyward rested). He has been getting plenty of first-team reps in practice this week filling in for Tuitt and Hargrave, but Alualu said he has known all week that each was good to go Sunday.

“Just some time to rest and heal up so they can come out 100 percent on Sunday,” Alualu said. “I don't think it changes anything from a game-plan standpoint.”

Staff writer Kevin Gorman contributed. Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.