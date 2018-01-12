Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu gets fitting opponent for playoff debut

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tyson Alualu has been up-front all year long that he signed with the Steelers because he wanted a shot at a Super Bowl after seven seasons of nonwinning records as a member of the Jaguars.

Is it then ironic Alualu's playoff debut will come against them?

“I don't think I would want to play any other opponent,” the defensive lineman said Friday. “…My first playoff game. I can't wait until Sunday.”

Alualu started five games this season (four in place of Tuitt and the regular-season finale while Cameron Heyward rested). He has been getting plenty of first-team reps in practice this week filling in for Tuitt and Hargrave, but Alualu said he has known all week that each was good to go Sunday.

“Just some time to rest and heal up so they can come out 100 percent on Sunday,” Alualu said. “I don't think it changes anything from a game-plan standpoint.”

Staff writer Kevin Gorman contributed. Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.