Steelers

Steelers' 'Here We go' fight song adds JuJu, T.J. Watt, Joe Haden to lyrics

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Steelers fans cheer and wave their Terrible Towels during a rally for the Steelers in the courtyard of the Allegheny County Courthouse, Downtown, on Jan. 2, 2015.
Justin Merriman | Trib Total Media
Here we go.

That earworm Steelers fight song by Roger Wood — you know the one — is now up to date and includes shout-outs to rookies JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.J. Watt along with veteran cornerback Joe Haden.

These days, you can't really have a Steelers fight song without a JuJu mention can you?

Here we go.

Take a listen:

Still, let's not forget the original Steelers anthem. You can't have a Pittsburgh playoff run without a polka.

Here we go.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

