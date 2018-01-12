Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Ryan Shazier owes no explanation on recovery, Sporting News says

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier warms up before a game against the Titans Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback William Gay's pregame shoes feature a tribute to Ryan Shazier during warm-up before a game against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
One person controls the information about Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier's injury progress and that person is Shazier, the Sporting News wrote in a retort to a GQ magazine piece that questioned why more details of his recovery haven't been released.

"The NFL has not controlled the narrative regarding Ryan Shazier's injury," the article by Mike DeCourcy argues . "The Steelers made their last formal statement on the matter when they placed him on injured reserve. Shazier is the one who has been in charge of his story since the moment he was carted off the field in Cincinnati."

On Thursday, GQ's Drew Magary riled some when he wrote : "But this isn't about Shazier. This is about the Steelers, and the NFL, deftly sidestepping the obvious horrors of Shazier's injury and turning it into a bizarre rah-rah story."

DeCourcy countered: "Magary did allow that Shazier is entitled to his privacy as he works to recover from the injury. You know what else Shazier is entitled to own, which the writer did not mention? His story."

Shazier sustained the injury on Dec. 4 in Cincinnati.

"That night, he did not give the thumbs-up signal so many football players have after punishing hits left them prone on the field, with spectators in the stadium and watching on television wondering whether this might be the one, wishing or praying to spot some lower-body movement," DeCourcy writes. "Shazier was obviously frightened, and placing his hands up near his head as he approached the tunnel at Paul Brown Stadium invited everyone to be frightened with him.

"Since that moment, though, Shazier has been determined to frame his circumstance in the most positive light. He FaceTimed with the Steelers from his hospital bed a week later, after they clinched the AFC North championship with a victory over Baltimore. He made a surprise appearance for the team's big showdown with New England, surrounded — and no doubt protected — by family and the glass separating the luxury box from the regular fans at Heinz Field, the whole of his situation still a mystery to those who follow the team and the league."

Perhaps Shazier will have the last word.

On Friday, he posted an image on Instagram, writing: "412 x Ryan Shazier✨#SHALIEVE —full details announced later today."

412 x Ryan Shazier✨#SHALIEVE —full details announced later today

A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

