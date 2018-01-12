Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Former Steelers kicker Jeff Reed to host playoff party near IUP

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Miss Pennsylvania USA Elena LaQuatra joined former Steelers field goal kicker Jeff Reed during the Celebrity Chef Cook Off at the Nakama restaurant in Wexford to benefit Glimmer of Hope in the fight against breast cancer. March 21, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Wolfie’s bar in Indiana, Pa.
Wanna party with Jeff Reed?

The former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker known for his game-winning field goals and assault of a Sheetz paper towel dispenser is hosting a playoff party Saturday night at Wolfie's bar in Indiana.

"Come check me out ... I'll be there as advertised ... it's playoff time!" Reed tweeted.

Reed was the NFL's most accurate kicker (88.5 percent conversion rate) from 2007 to 2009 before his career fizzled.

He became the target of ridicule in Western Pennsylvania after being charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in connection with damage to a paper towel dispenser in a convenience store bathroom on Feb. 14, 2009 — just two weeks after the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII. He paid a fine and restitution.

There were reports that he was thrown out of the NFL Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, in 2015. Reed claimed that he left the game on his own after a fan tried to pick a fight with him.

The party is from 8 p.m until 1 a.m. Saturday at the bar on Philadelphia Street.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

