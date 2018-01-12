Former Steelers kicker Jeff Reed to host playoff party near IUP

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wanna party with Jeff Reed?

The former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker known for his game-winning field goals and assault of a Sheetz paper towel dispenser is hosting a playoff party Saturday night at Wolfie's bar in Indiana.

"Come check me out ... I'll be there as advertised ... it's playoff time!" Reed tweeted.

Come check me out...I'll be there as advertised...it's playoff time! pic.twitter.com/QM6wNyGniN — Jeff Reed (@TheRealJeffReed) January 11, 2018

Reed was the NFL's most accurate kicker (88.5 percent conversion rate) from 2007 to 2009 before his career fizzled.

He became the target of ridicule in Western Pennsylvania after being charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in connection with damage to a paper towel dispenser in a convenience store bathroom on Feb. 14, 2009 — just two weeks after the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII. He paid a fine and restitution.

There were reports that he was thrown out of the NFL Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, in 2015. Reed claimed that he left the game on his own after a fan tried to pick a fight with him.

Jeff Reed Steelers tailgate party at Wolfie's in Indiana, Pa. might be the best worst idea anyone has ever had. pic.twitter.com/WdIrRT2mR1 — Ashley Chase (@AshleyChaseTV) January 12, 2018

The party is from 8 p.m until 1 a.m. Saturday at the bar on Philadelphia Street.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.