Mike Tomlin: Steelers don't sweat Antonio Brown's injury, cautious on illness

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who missed the final three games of the season with a calf injury, has “looked really good” but sent him home from practice Friday with an illness.

The Steelers have listed Brown as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional playoff at Heinz Field.

Tomlin also said starting cornerback Artie Burns (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) and backup offensive lineman B.J. Finney (thigh) were full participants, and expects them to play Sunday.

Brown, who was named AFC offensive player of the year, has been a full participant at practice this week. Tomlin took a precautionary measure, so as to protect the rest of the Steelers.

“I didn't want him to get any of the guys who weren't sick sick,” Tomlin said. “We'll bring him back in the building (Saturday) and continue with his game readiness. We don't have a lot of reservations about him from a physical health standpoint. We do need to get him well from an illness standpoint.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.