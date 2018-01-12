Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Le'Veon Bell's retirement talk 'not drama to us,' Steelers' Mike Tomlin says

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell avoids the Chiefs' Ron Parker in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell avoids the Chiefs' Ron Parker in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Updated 18 minutes ago

After creating a stir by suggesting to ESPN that he would either sit out the 2018 season or retire if the Steelers placed the franchise tag on him again, All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell declined comment Friday.

This season, the Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell, paying him $12.12 million. They could do it again this offseason, which would prevent Bell from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Bell tweeted Thursday:

When asked why the Steelers seem to thrive on drama and distraction, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin responded, "Because it's not drama to us. It's created by you guys."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.