Le'Veon Bell's retirement talk 'not drama to us,' Steelers' Mike Tomlin says
Updated 18 minutes ago
After creating a stir by suggesting to ESPN that he would either sit out the 2018 season or retire if the Steelers placed the franchise tag on him again, All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell declined comment Friday.
This season, the Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell, paying him $12.12 million. They could do it again this offseason, which would prevent Bell from becoming an unrestricted free agent.
Bell tweeted Thursday:
I'm trying to win a super bowl...I can care less about what happens after this season...my biggest thing I'm focused on is this team I'm on right now, playing for/with my brothers, & bringing back a 7th ring! what happens next year is irrelevant to my goals— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) January 11, 2018
When asked why the Steelers seem to thrive on drama and distraction, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin responded, "Because it's not drama to us. It's created by you guys."
Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.