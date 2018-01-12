Plenty of Steelers-Jaguars tickets still a bargain

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About a thousand more tickets sold in the past 24 hours for this Sunday's Steelers-Jaguars AFC divisional playoff game on the StubHub website, but there are still plenty to be had for a bargain, and the lowest price continues to drop.

"The number is down to about 4,500 tickets," said StubHub spokesman Cameron Papp.

Prices as of Friday afternoon started at $69 for standing-room-only tickets on the ticket broker's website . They still range up beyond $2,000, but that seems to be more the exception than the rule this time around.

"The 'get-in' price is a lot cheaper than the other playoff games," Papp said.

A number of factors drive ticket demand.

"The first is that Heinz Field has standing-room-only tickets, which not all stadiums have. That helps with lower ticket prices," he said. "There's also the dynamics of the demand: teams like the Vikings and Eagles are more of a novelty in the playoffs. The Steelers make it pretty regularly, so this just sort of creates an opportunity for a cheaper-priced ticket."

Papp was not aware of the possible third factor: up to six inches of snow and a game-time temperature in the teens.

"That could lower the demand as well," he said.

One place demand has been strong is on the Jaguars' home turf.

"About 16 percent of our sales for the game have come from Florida," Papp said. "Comparatively, that's a pretty high number."

Tennessee-based sales for Saturday's Titans-Patriots matchup, by contrast, accounted for only 5 percent of StubHub's sales for that game.

Steelers-Jaguars kicks off at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday at Heinz Field.

For some on Twitter, the idea of paying less than $70 for a Steeler playoff ticket is unthinkable:

Never thought I'd see the day when you can get Steeler playoff tickets for $69 pic.twitter.com/IrhvvEulUk — Garv (@Garvej) January 12, 2018

One enterprising young man just made his significant other very, very happy:

MY MAN JUST SURPRISED ME WITH STEELER PLAYOFF TICKETS I AM FREAKING OUT LETS GO I LOVE YOU @A_fellows412 !!!!!!!!!!! — Karisa Kampian (@karisa_kampian) January 12, 2018

... and some people are just super-confused, like this person, who is somehow attending the "Eagles/Jags" game...?

The decision has been made! I'm a man of my word and will be getting tickets to the Eagles / Jags game. Representing in my Steelers gear of course #HereWeGo https://t.co/pm0gnJa8VA — Pittsburgh Steelers UK (@UK_Steeler) January 12, 2018

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.