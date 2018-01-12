Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Plenty of Steelers-Jaguars tickets still a bargain

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Steelers fans stand in the snowfall before a game against the Browns Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field. StubHub Spokesman Cameron Papp said the field's significant number of standing-room only tickets has likely contributed to lower ticket prices for Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup against the Jaguars.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans stand in the snowfall before a game against the Browns Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field. StubHub Spokesman Cameron Papp said the field's significant number of standing-room only tickets has likely contributed to lower ticket prices for Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup against the Jaguars.

Updated 3 hours ago

About a thousand more tickets sold in the past 24 hours for this Sunday's Steelers-Jaguars AFC divisional playoff game on the StubHub website, but there are still plenty to be had for a bargain, and the lowest price continues to drop.

"The number is down to about 4,500 tickets," said StubHub spokesman Cameron Papp.

Prices as of Friday afternoon started at $69 for standing-room-only tickets on the ticket broker's website . They still range up beyond $2,000, but that seems to be more the exception than the rule this time around.

"The 'get-in' price is a lot cheaper than the other playoff games," Papp said.

A number of factors drive ticket demand.

"The first is that Heinz Field has standing-room-only tickets, which not all stadiums have. That helps with lower ticket prices," he said. "There's also the dynamics of the demand: teams like the Vikings and Eagles are more of a novelty in the playoffs. The Steelers make it pretty regularly, so this just sort of creates an opportunity for a cheaper-priced ticket."

Papp was not aware of the possible third factor: up to six inches of snow and a game-time temperature in the teens.

"That could lower the demand as well," he said.

One place demand has been strong is on the Jaguars' home turf.

"About 16 percent of our sales for the game have come from Florida," Papp said. "Comparatively, that's a pretty high number."

Tennessee-based sales for Saturday's Titans-Patriots matchup, by contrast, accounted for only 5 percent of StubHub's sales for that game.

Steelers-Jaguars kicks off at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday at Heinz Field.

For some on Twitter, the idea of paying less than $70 for a Steeler playoff ticket is unthinkable:

One enterprising young man just made his significant other very, very happy:

... and some people are just super-confused, like this person, who is somehow attending the "Eagles/Jags" game...?

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

