Steelers' Antonio Brown active for Jaguars game
Updated 5 hours ago
Antonio Brown, listed as questionable for the AFC divisional playoff game on Sunday, is active for the Steelers' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It will be Brown's first game since he injured his calf Dec. 17 against the New England Patriots.
The NFL's receiving yardage leader, Brown returned to practice this past week, but coach Mike Tomlin sent him home Friday with an illness.
Also active are cornerback Artie Burns and defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who each left practice Wednesday with an injury.
Inactive for the game are wide receiver Justin Hunter, safety J.J. Wilcox, cornerback Coty Sensabaugh, offensive linemen Jerald Hawkins and Matt Feiler, nose tackle Daniel McCullers and quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
