Jaguars stun Steelers in AFC divisional game at Heinz Field

There will be no sequel for the Steelers this season against the New England Patriots.

Favored by seven points to return to the AFC championship game for the second year in a row, the Steelers were upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 45-42, in a divisional playoff game at Heinz Field.

It was the second loss of the season to the Jaguars at home, and this one, played in 18-degree conditions, sent the Steelers to an early offseason. It also was the first loss for the Steelers in five divisional playoff games at Heinz Field.

The Steelers couldn't back up the words of coach Mike Tomlin, who in November looked ahead to a possible “second” game this season against the Patriots. Instead, the Jaguars will head to Foxborough, Mass., next weekend for a chance to play in their first Super Bowl.

Reminiscent of the Jaguars' 30-9 win at Heinz Field in October, the Steelers had two turnovers lead to touchdowns, one directly. They also failed to convert twice on fourth-and-1, with the Jaguars turning those stops into long touchdown drives.

Jacksonville rookie running back Leonard Fournette rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Blake Bortles, held to 88 passing yards in the wild-card round, had 214 yards and one touchdown against the Steelers.

The Steelers twice trailed by 21 points in the first half, but they cut the deficit to seven points on three occasions in the second half.

A Ben Roethlisberger lateral to Le'Veon Bell, who ran for an 8-yard touchdown, pulled the Steelers within 42-35 with 2 minutes, 18 seconds remaining. The Steelers couldn't execute the onside kick, and Josh Lambo kicked a 45-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining. Roethlisberger threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with one second left.

Roethlisberger threw five touchdown passes, two to a returning Antonio Brown, but he threw an interception that led to a score and lost a fumble that was returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

Trailing 21-0 and 28-7 in the second quarter, the Steelers scored with 25 seconds left in the first half and then pulled within a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. Roethlisberger threw his third touchdown pass, a 19-yarder to Bell.

The Steelers failed to convert on fourth-and-1 twice in the game, including at the Jaguars 39 with 13:10 remaining when they trailed 28-21. A Roethlisberger pass for JuJu Smith-Schuster was out of the receiver's reach. That ended a drive that began at the Jacksonville 48 after Robert Golden deflected a punt.

After regaining possession, the Jaguars drove for a touchdown. Blake Bortles' 45-yard pass to Keelan Cole set up Fournette's third touchdown, a 3-yard run, for a 35-21 lead with 10:34 remaining.

The Steelers were more successful in fourth-and-long situations. Roethlisberger's 43-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with 9:05 remaining that cut the deficit to 35-28 came on fourth-and-5. Late in the first half, he threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant on fourth-and-11.

The Jaguars regained their 14-point lead with 4:19 left on Bortles' 14-yard touchdown pass to fullback Tommy Bohanon.

Brown, playing for the first time since Dec. 17 because of a left calf injury, caught seven passes for 132 yards. Tight end Vance McDonald had 10 catches for 112 yards. Bell had 67 yards rushing and 88 receiving.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.