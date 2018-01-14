Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers defense shoulders blame for disappointing loss

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 8:09 p.m.
The Jaguars' Keelen Cole pulls in a pass behind the Steelers' Artie Burns in the fourth quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Keelen Cole pulls in a pass behind the Steelers' Artie Burns in the fourth quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward reacts after the Jaguars kick a field goal to ice the game in the fourth quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward reacts after the Jaguars kick a field goal to ice the game in the fourth quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
The Jaguars' Tommy Bohanon pulls in a touchdown pass against the Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Tommy Bohanon pulls in a touchdown pass against the Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.

For several moments after the fall of the Steelers defense, cornerback Artie Burns couldn't look anyone in the eye.

Surrounded by family, he sat on a chair in front of his locker, a hand over his face. At one point, Ben Roethlisberger walked over, leaned in close and offered consolation.

The aftermath of the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a divisional round playoff game Sunday at Heinz Field looked like the kind of quiet, solemn scene you'd expect to see inside a funeral parlor.

Finally, Burns got up to shower. As he returned to his locker, where several reporters were waiting, someone shouted from an adjoining room: "Artie B."

The voice was loud and firm, and it belonged to coach Mike Tomlin, who wanted to say something to his second-year cornerback.

Tomlin also spent private time with safety Mike Mitchell and others. After the Steelers allowed a franchise record-tying 45 points in a playoff game, the defense needed mental support.

The Steelers' defense, which never sacked or intercepted Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, is left to ponder an opportunity lost.

"Our mind was set up to go play in the Super Bowl," Burns said. "I believe we really could have done that."

But the Steelers had no answer for running back Leonard Fournette, who ran for 109 yards on 25 carries, or the Jaguars' third-down play-calling that converted eight of 14 chances. It was the first game this season in which the Steelers did not record a sack.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward said everyone was at fault.

"As a group, we didn't stay in our gaps and fill properly until the second half," he said. "By then, we were already behind the ball. You can't do that versus good teams."

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, though, shouldered blame for the Jaguars' first touchdown drive.

"I know one time, I let someone go in the flat and I thought I was rushing," he said. "I let the man free. I put it on me."

Dupree said it was a completion to the tight end, but he didn't identify the pass catcher. Actually, two receptions by tight ends Ben Koyack and James O'Shaughnessy accounted for 40 of the Jaguars' 66 yards on their first scoring drive.

"I feel like we came out flat to start the game," linebacker Sean Spence said. "Once we got going, it felt like we were chasing the whole game."

After the Steelers fell behind, 21-0 and 28-7, in the second quarter, the offense kept responding, three times trimming the lead to seven points. Given reprieves, the defense kept dropping the baton.

"Our offense did its job," cornerback Mike Hilton said. "We weren't able to keep them contained."

• Once, Bortles responded with a 45-yard completion — his longest of the day — to Keelan Cole to set up a touchdown.

• A short flip to running back T.J. Yeldon turned into 40 yards and, eventually, another touchdown.

• A field goal late in the game turned out to be the decisive points, but the defense probably earned a pass on that one after the Jaguars recovered a Steelers onside kick while protecting a 42-35 lead.

Overall, the Steelers defense allowed 167 fewer yards than its offensive teammates recorded (545-378), but that was no consolation to Heyward.

"If we give up a long play, it's on the defensive line in front to get more pressure so he doesn't throw it deep," he said.

In the end, Heyward was as surprised as he was annoyed by the day's events.

"Pretty surprised, pretty (angry)," he said. "We just didn't do enough. Head scratcher. You didn't know why."

Safety Sean Davis was almost at a loss for words trying to explain what happened. At one point, he said to reporters, "I wasn't prepared for this talk."

Dupree said the 13-3 record that preceded the loss wasn't enough to salvage the season.

"This is the Steelers, man," he said. "If we don't win the Super Bowl, we failed. That's just point blank, period."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

