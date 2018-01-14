Steelers' pregame bluster irks Jaguars defense

As Jacksonville's Telvin Smith returned a fumble for a touchdown Sunday, the Jaguars linebacker pointed at Le'Veon Bell.

"That's my guy, we've got the same agent, so it's nothing but love," said Smith, who drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting the Steelers running back. "But it's a battle, and I had to let him know: 'Yeah, you, I'm scoring on you.' "

Smith's 50-yard scoop-and-score was gigantic in Sunday's AFC playoff game at Heinz Field. It gave the Jaguars a three-touchdown lead in the first half of a 45-42 victory. But that surely wasn't the only reason Smith pointed.

The Jaguars were motivated in part by a tweet Bell wrote on Twitter late Saturday: "I love round 2's … we'll have two round 2's in back to back weeks …"

In other words, bring on the Patriots.

"We make it very intense and bring a lot into it, but it's a child's sports," Smith said. "It's about competition, and we're two competitors. So when somebody says something like that, it hits a nerve of my competitive spirit."

They also took notice when Ben Roethlisberger wished weeks ago to play the Jaguars again after throwing five interceptions against them in the regular season.

But Smith, knowing the Jaguars already had beaten the Steelers once this season, took those words differently. He considered them almost bluster, an opponent trying to appear more confident than they really were.

"It felt like they lost the game before we ever played it because they were so worried about us," Smith said. "Any time you've got to talk like that, you're concerned. You're worried. And we weren't."

Whether true or not, the Jaguars certainly arrived confident.

In Week 5, they'd won 30-9 at Heinz Field with a defense that could force turnovers and an offense that could run the football. In the rematch, the Steelers lost two more turnovers, and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette rushed for three touchdowns.

"It was like they had dementia, amnesia, Alzheimer's or something," said linebacker Myles Jack, who intercepted Roethlisberger in the first quarter. "I don't know if they just forgot (about Week 5) and thought it didn't happen, but it happened. And it happened again."

The Jaguars took a 14-0 lead on two Fournette touchdown runs, the second coming one play after Jack's interception at the Steelers's 18-yard line. They led 28-7 in the second quarter after Smith's fumble return touchdown.

Fournette rushed for 109 yards on 25 carries with touchdown runs of 1, 18 and 3 yards. When the Steelers rallied in the second half, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles orchestrated three fourth-quarter scoring drives. Bortles completed 14 of 26 attempts for 214 yards and a touchdown.

"We did it the first time. We knew we had this team's number," Jaguars defensive back Barry Church said. "All we did was feed on the fuel that everybody was providing. … We are on to the next round, and we need the notes that the Steelers had on the Patriots. They were doing all that advanced scouting."

The Jaguars discussed Bell's tweet Sunday morning.

Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone might have mentioned it, defensive end Calais Campbell said, insisting he couldn't really remember, "but he didn't even have to, because everybody saw it. In the morning at breakfast, everybody's talking about it like: 'Ooh, OK.' "

"When you tweet it out, you've got to know you're going to give a little more motivation," Campbell said. "Not that we needed it. But at the end of the day, it gives you just a little extra motivation."

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer.