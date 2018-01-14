Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Photo gallery: Best of Steelers-Jaguars

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
A Pittsburgh fan sits alone in the vacated seats at Heinz Field after witnessing the Steelers loss to the Jaguars 45-42 in the NFL playoffs Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Jacksonsville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette scores in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Juan. 14, 2018.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jacksonsville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives in for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Juan. 14, 2018.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers rcornerback Artie Burns takes the field before the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers wide reciever Antonio Brown arrives for the AFC divisional game against the Jaguars at Heinz Field on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward arrives at Heinz Field before the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster arrives at Heinz Field before the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Thor actor Chris Hemsworth talks with Steelers fans before the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans walk through slush and water as others play atop a snow pile before the start of the NFL playoffs against Jacksonville on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field. Despite sunny weather temperatures remained subfreezing.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Fans stand atop snow piles before the start of NFL playoffs against Jacksonville on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Steelers fan Eartha Russell of Ambridge cheers while tailgating in subfreezing temperatures outside Heinz Field on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Angela and Andy Ruffalo react to a play while watching the NFL playoffs against Jacksonville on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Steelers fan John Speicher of Johnstown places his head over the warmth of a grill while tailgating outside Heinz Field on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 before the start of the NFL playoffs against Jacksonville. Fans braved subfreezing temperatures in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives into the end zone to score during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional playoff game against the Steelers Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles eludes the Steelers' T.J. Watt during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fumbles during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown beat the Jaguars' a.J. Bouye for a touchdown in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette scores past the Steelers' Joe Haden during the first quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguar's Jalen Ramsey celebrates as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watches as the Jaguars' Telvin Smith returns a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette scores past the Steelers' Mike Mitchell and Joe Haden during the first quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue hits Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbergher causing him to fumble in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith taunts Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, as he returns a Ben Roethlisberger fumble for a touchdown during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
A photo gallery of scene from the stadium and game as the Steelers take on Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Playoff game on Sunday at Heinz Field.

