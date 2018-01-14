Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers lose to Jaguars, 45-42, in divisional playoff

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith recovers a Ben Roethlisberger fumble in front of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith recovers a Ben Roethlisberger fumble in front of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown beat the Jaguars' a.J. Bouye for a touchdown in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown beat the Jaguars' a.J. Bouye for a touchdown in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Jacksonsville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives in for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Juan. 14, 2018.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jacksonsville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives in for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Juan. 14, 2018.
Jacksonsville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette scores in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Juan. 14, 2018.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jacksonsville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette scores in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Juan. 14, 2018.
Fans cheer from atop Heinz Field on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 during the NFL playoffs against Jacksonville in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Fans cheer from atop Heinz Field on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 during the NFL playoffs against Jacksonville in Pittsburgh.
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles eludes the Steelers' T.J. Watt during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles eludes the Steelers' T.J. Watt during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fumbles during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fumbles during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
The Jaguar's Jalen Ramsey celebrates as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watches as the Jaguars' Telvin Smith returns a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Jaguar's Jalen Ramsey celebrates as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watches as the Jaguars' Telvin Smith returns a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
The Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue hits Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbergher causing him to fumble in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue hits Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbergher causing him to fumble in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon scores past the Steelers' T.J. Watt during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon scores past the Steelers' T.J. Watt during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith taunts Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, as he returns a Ben Roethlisberger fumble for a touchdown during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith taunts Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, as he returns a Ben Roethlisberger fumble for a touchdown during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
A Pittsburgh fan sits alone in the vacated seats at Heinz Field after witnessing the Steelers loss to the Jaguars 45-42 in the NFL playoffs Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A Pittsburgh fan sits alone in the vacated seats at Heinz Field after witnessing the Steelers loss to the Jaguars 45-42 in the NFL playoffs Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh.

There will be no sequel for the Steelers this season against the New England Patriots.

Favored by seven points to return to the AFC championship game for the second year in a row, the Steelers were upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 45-42, in a divisional playoff game at Heinz Field.

It was the second loss of the season to the Jaguars at home, and this one, played in 18-degree conditions, sent the Steelers to an early offseason. It also was the first loss for the Steelers in five divisional playoff games played at Heinz Field.

The Steelers couldn't back up the words of coach Mike Tomlin, who in November looked ahead to a possible “second” game this season against the Patriots. Instead, the Jaguars will head to Foxborough, Mass., next weekend for a chance to play in their first Super Bowl.

Reminiscent of the Jaguars' 30-9 win at Heinz Field in October, the Steelers had two turnovers lead to touchdowns, one directly. They also failed to convert twice on fourth-and-1, with the Jaguars turning those stops into long touchdown drives.

Jacksonville rookie running back Leonard Fournette rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Blake Bortles, held to 88 passing yards in the wild-card round, had 214 yards and one touchdown against the Steelers.

The Steelers twice trailed by 21 points in the first half, but they cut the deficit to seven points on three occasions in the second half.

A Ben Roethlisberger lateral to Le'Veon Bell, who ran for an 8-yard touchdown, pulled the Steelers within 42-35 with 2:18 remaining. The Steelers couldn't execute the onside kick, and Josh Lambo kicked a 45-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining. Roethlisberger threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with one second left.

Roethlisberger threw five touchdown passes, two to a returning Antonio Brown, but he threw an interception that led to a score and lost a fumble that was returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

Trailing 21-0 and 28-7 in the second quarter, the Steelers scored with 25 seconds left in the first half and then pulled within a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. Roethlisberger threw his third touchdown pass, a 19-yarder to Bell.

The Steelers felt to convert on fourth-and-1 twice in the game, including at the Jaguars 39 with 13:10 remaining when they trailed 28-21. A Roethlisberger pass for JuJu Smith-Schuster was out of the receiver's reach. This ended a drive that began at the Jacksonville 48 after Robert Golden deflected a punt.

After regaining possession, the Jaguars drove for a touchdown. Blake Bortles' 45-yard pass to Keelan Cole set up Fournette's third touchdown, a 3-yard run, for a 35-21 lead with 10:34 remaining.

The Steelers were more successful in fourth-and-long situations. Roethlisberger's 43-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with 9:05 remaining that cut the deficit to 35-28 came on fourth-and-5. Late in the first half, he threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant on fourth-and-11.

The Jaguars regain their 14-point lead with 4:19 left on Bortles' 14-yard touchdown pass to fullback Tommy Bohanon.

Brown, playing for the first time since Dec. 17 because of a left calf injury, caught seven passes for 132 yards. Tight end Vance McDonald had 10 catches for 112 yards. Bell had 67 yards rushing and 88 receiving.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

