Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: I'm coming back

Ben Roethlisberger said Sunday that the 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional playoff at Heinz Field won't be his last as the Steelers quarterback.

Roethlisberger said he will return next season, which would be the 15th of his NFL career. He publicly contemplated retirement last offseason.

“I definitely have a desire to play football,” said Roethlisberger, who completed 37 of 58 passes for 469 yards and five touchdowns but also threw an interception and lost a fumble. “I love this game. I love these guys. Like I said, it's tough. It stings. You hate losing. You hate to lose at home. I feel bad because I feel like I let the fans down, my teammates down.”

The Steelers have all five starters on the offensive line signed through the 2018 season, which Roethlisberger said plays a part in his decision.

“I don't know who's coming back, but I know the guys up front are and that makes it good for me,” Roethlisberger said. “So I look forward to next year with these guys.”

