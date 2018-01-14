Steelers' 4th-down failures spell doom vs. Jaguars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

During a game in which the Steelers produced a franchise playoff record for yards with 545, a big part of what did them in was two occasions in which they couldn't gain a single one.

Twice, the Steelers failed on fourth-and-1 situations in Jacksonville territory. Conversions on one or both of those plays could have meant the difference Sunday in a season-ending 45-42 divisional-round loss to the Jaguars.

“We didn't execute well enough, and they did,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, “and I guess you've got to acknowledge that. They won the moments, whether it was fourth down (stops) or conversion by them …

“Those significant moments kind of define you, particularly this time of year. And they made those plays.”

On the game's first possession, Jacksonville set a tone by going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1 and converting.

The Steelers converted all four of their other fourth-down opportunities, scoring three touchdowns. And those scores came on a fourth-and-11, a fourth-and-5 and a fourth-and-4.

But when it was fourth-and-1? The Steelers netted a combined minus-4 yards on two chances. Counting two third-and-1s, the Steelers went 1 for 4 in converting “possession downs” with 1 yard to go Sunday, netting minus-2 yards on those plays in the process.

“There were a lot of plays there that turned the tide,” guard David DeCastro said. “(The Jaguars) had a good plan.”

The first Steelers fourth-and-1 came late in the first quarter after Le'Veon Bell took a third-and-2 pitch to the right and weaved through would-be tacklers to gain positive yardage — but not the first down.

Moments later, this time with Roethlisberger under center, again the playcall was a pitch to Bell for a sweep to the right.

This time, Bell was smothered by three Jaguars and lost 4 yards.

The next time the Steelers faced a short-yardage situation was on the fifth snap of the fourth quarter. On third-and-1 from the Jacksonville 39, they tried their third different play to Bell. This time Roethlisberger was under center, Bell was a deep single back and the run up the middle was stuffed.

So with Bell having failed on both sweeps to the outside and on a run up the middle, the Steelers shifted strategies and on the next fourth-and-1 elected for a play-action pass 17 yards down the field. Intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster, it fell incomplete, thanks in part to coverage from A.J. Bouye.

“(The Jaguars) made good plays,” guard Ramon Foster said of the fourth-and-1s. “We knew all along they were a good defense. We knew that. They made plays.”

The Jaguars defense faced just one fourth-and-1 during the regular season (the opponent converted), but it stopped 10 of 18 opponent attempts on third-and-1.

The Steelers converted 1 of 3 fourth-and-1 plays during the regular season but went 8-for-12 on third-and-1s.

One short-yardage play the Steelers did not try Sunday was one they haven't done all season. Or for many years, in fact: a quarterback sneak. Roethlisberger said he has no objection to running one.

“That's kind of over my head when it comes to why we don't do it,” he said. “I'm not going to sit here and second-guess, ‘Why don't we quarterback sneak?' ”

Fans will. So the media is compelled to ask Tomlin about it.

“(The Jaguars) had people in the A's and B's (gaps),” Tomlin said. “I stand by the calls we made. We just did not execute them. We wouldn't be having these conversations had we executed those plays, and such is life. So I'm not looking to convince you or change your mind. I'm just telling you we were comfortable with the calls that were made, and they stood up in those moments better than we did.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.