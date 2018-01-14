Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Le'Veon Bell says he hopes to return to Steelers in 2018

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 7:57 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Le'Veon Bell's preference is to play for the Steelers in 2018.

“Of course,” Bell said after the Steelers' season ended with a 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional playoff game Sunday at Heinz Field. “I never want to leave this city. There are circumstances, things like that, but I definitely don't (want to leave).”

The All-Pro running back created national headlines earlier in the week when he told ESPN he would consider retirement or sitting out next season if the Steelers use the franchise tag on him again. When Bell became a free agent last winter, the Steelers franchised him and, after sitting out training camp, he eventually signed a $12.12 million tender.

Bell finished third in the NFL in rushing and second in scrimmage yards this season. Against the Jaguars on Sunday, he had two touchdowns (one receiving, one on a lateral) and 155 scrimmage yards. He rushed for 67 yards on 16 attempts and had nine catches for 88 yards.

Bell will become a free agent again in March unless the Steelers use the franchise tag again or sign him to a long-term contract.

Bell said it was too early to think about whether the loss to the Jaguars was his final game with the Steelers.

“I haven't thought about it like that,” he said. “The fact we lost the game, I felt the same way after all four games we lost this year. I'll go back tomorrow when I wake up and it may cross my mind, but I haven't thought about it at all.”

Bell is the only high-profile player on the Steelers not signed for next season. But with the Steelers losing in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, changes could be coming in the offseason.

“That's for the guys upstairs to hand all that,” Bell said. “I'm just a player. Hopefully, we'll get a lot of people back and make a run next year. We have a lot of talent and great players in this locker room.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.