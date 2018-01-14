Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Sitting out vs. Jaguars 'would have haunted' Steelers' Antonio Brown

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 8:24 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Antonio Brown couldn't beat the Jacksonville Jaguars with one leg, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

Returning from a calf injury and playing for the first time since Dec. 17, Brown led the Steelers with 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 45-42 divisional playoff loss at Heinz Field.

Brown left practice early Friday with an illness, and there were reports over the weekend that his calf still was bothering him, making his availability against Jacksonville a game-time decision.

“I wasn't really 100 percent,” Brown said. “I couldn't really do what I desire, but it would have haunted me if I wasn't out there with the guys. I'm grateful I was able to get out there and give them my all. It just wasn't enough.”

Brown caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to bring the Steelers within 21-7. His 43-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter cut Jacksonville's lead to 35-28.

The 132 receiving yards was a personal playoff high for Brown.

“You've got to give a lot of credit to AB,” running back Le'Veon Bell said. “He went out there playing, and I don't even know how much percent he was, but he just wasn't himself, but he was still making plays. He was being incredible. Guys like that you don't really come across all the time.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.