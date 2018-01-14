Sitting out vs. Jaguars 'would have haunted' Steelers' Antonio Brown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Brown couldn't beat the Jacksonville Jaguars with one leg, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

Returning from a calf injury and playing for the first time since Dec. 17, Brown led the Steelers with 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 45-42 divisional playoff loss at Heinz Field.

Brown left practice early Friday with an illness, and there were reports over the weekend that his calf still was bothering him, making his availability against Jacksonville a game-time decision.

“I wasn't really 100 percent,” Brown said. “I couldn't really do what I desire, but it would have haunted me if I wasn't out there with the guys. I'm grateful I was able to get out there and give them my all. It just wasn't enough.”

Brown caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to bring the Steelers within 21-7. His 43-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter cut Jacksonville's lead to 35-28.

The 132 receiving yards was a personal playoff high for Brown.

“You've got to give a lot of credit to AB,” running back Le'Veon Bell said. “He went out there playing, and I don't even know how much percent he was, but he just wasn't himself, but he was still making plays. He was being incredible. Guys like that you don't really come across all the time.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.