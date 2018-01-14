Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Finally healthy, comfortable, Steelers TE Vance McDonald has career game in loss

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 8:18 p.m.

By almost any statistical measure, Vance McDonald had a career game Sunday. Unfortunately for him, it came during one of the more disappointing games of his career.

McDonald had 10 catches on 16 targeted throws for 112 yards for the Steelers in their 45-42 divisional-round playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The bye week was really, really good for us — Ben(Roethlisberger) and I — so it wasn't surprising seeing how many targets I had today,” McDonald said. “That was kind of how this week has been going (in practice); last week, too.”

McDonald nearly matched his production for the entire regular season Sunday. After being acquired via trade 12 days before the regular season started and being limited to 10 games because of injury, McDonald had 14 receptions for 188 yards.

McDonald's career highs heading into the game were six catches, 84 receiving yards and eight targeted throws.

It was clear early Sunday that McDonald was a significant part of the gameplan and he was going to utilized more than Jesse James as the No. 1 tight end.

“After getting the basics of the offense down pretty early in the season, and it kind of opened up last week in the bye week having all that time to work with Ben,” McDonald said. “The great tandems like him and (Antonio Brown), he can change AB in the middle of the game, change his route, little things like that, because they are so comfortable working together.”

In three previous playoff games (all with San Francisco after the 2013 season), McDonald had one catch for 13 yards. On Sunday, his receptions and receiving yardage production were both franchise records for a tight end in a playoff game.

McDonald became only the fifth Steeler to have 10 or more catches in a postseason game, and the first in more than 10 years.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

