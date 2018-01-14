Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Tyson Alualu on loss to former team: 'I wanted this win more than anything'

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 8:48 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

What cruel irony for Tyson Alualu. A former top-10 draft pick by Jacksonville who spent seven seasons with the Jaguars and never appeared in the playoffs, the defensive lineman signed with the Steelers this season in order for a chance at the Super Bowl.

Sunday, in his first postseason game, Alualu's season ended with a 45-42 loss to his former teammates.

“With how everything played out, I probably wanted this win more than anything, with it being the Jags,” Alualu said quietly.

“But in all honesty now that we're not contenders, I'm rooting them on to win it all.”

Coming off a two-sack performance in the regular-season finale starting in place of Cameron Heyward, Alualu was back in his No. 4 defensive lineman role on Sunday. His stat line was limited to one assisted tackle.

Alualu had been open all season about how happy he was to be part of a winning team. The Steelers won more games during this season (13) than Alualu's Jaguars had over the past three seasons combined (11).

But Alualu's career remains without a postseason victory.

“Kind of hard to explain it,” Alualu said of his feelings after the game. “Just disappointed, feel like we let ourselves down.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

