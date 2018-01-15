Jaguars' Calais Campbell mentioned winning score vs. Steelers a week earlier

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Calais Campbell can see the future.

And last week, he was pretty sure that future was going to include a Jaguars win over the Steelers .

But to mention the exact final score in an interview after a wild-card win over the Bills?

In an interview Jan. 7 with NFL Network about the AFC divisional round matchup with the Steelers, the Pro Bowl defensive end said: "I'll take it 2-0 if it comes that way or 45-42 if it comes that way. As long as we win, I'm happy."

Nobody saw a 45-42 #Jaguars win over the #Steelers . Nobody ... except Calais Campbell, who reminded me what he told me after last week's game. This is so weird @Campbell93 pic.twitter.com/QifCN5AuSc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2018

Well, he's happy, for sure. But who comes up with 45-42 as a final score? And who would be right about it?

Of his prediction, Campbell said after the Jaguars' 45-42 win Sunday at Heinz Field: "I tell you, it just means we are on the right track. God is trying to tell me something. That was crazy."

If he's talking crazy, we'll see what he can conjure up for next week's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.