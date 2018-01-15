Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Jaguars' Calais Campbell mentioned winning score vs. Steelers a week earlier

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
The Steelers' Eli Rogers runs up field against past the Jaguars' Calais Campbell after a reception in the first half during the AFC divisional game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Getty Images
The Steelers' Eli Rogers runs up field against past the Jaguars' Calais Campbell after a reception in the first half during the AFC divisional game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Heinz Field.

Calais Campbell can see the future.

And last week, he was pretty sure that future was going to include a Jaguars win over the Steelers .

But to mention the exact final score in an interview after a wild-card win over the Bills?

In an interview Jan. 7 with NFL Network about the AFC divisional round matchup with the Steelers, the Pro Bowl defensive end said: "I'll take it 2-0 if it comes that way or 45-42 if it comes that way. As long as we win, I'm happy."

Well, he's happy, for sure. But who comes up with 45-42 as a final score? And who would be right about it?

Of his prediction, Campbell said after the Jaguars' 45-42 win Sunday at Heinz Field: "I tell you, it just means we are on the right track. God is trying to tell me something. That was crazy."

If he's talking crazy, we'll see what he can conjure up for next week's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

