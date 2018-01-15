The Other Side: Jaguars, fans revel in playoff victory over Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Jacksonville Jaguars reveled in their accomplishment Sunday inside a Heinz Field locker room.

The Florida Times-Union Jaguars beat writer Ryan O'Halloran said the team's season has been "amazing," dubbing their playoff victory over the Steelers "the second-biggest win in Jaguars history."

"They went from 3-13 to 10-6 and last place to first place in the division," O'Halloran wrote. "They outlasted an annoying Buffalo team. But this was different. This was Pittsburgh. This was Big Ben, Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, Heinz Field, cold weather and being the underdog."

It was a crushing defeat to the Steelers and the team's legion of fans who watched as the Jaguars topped them 45-42 in the divisional round playoff game, ending the Steelers season. It was the Jaguars' fourth-coldest game at 18 degrees. Times-Union columnnist Gene Frenette said Sunday's win should eliminate any doubts about the Jaguars. "This isn't your uncle's Jacksonville Jaguars and they're not your granddad's Pittsburgh Steelers," said defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

Unnamed Jaguars employee to me last week: 'I think Steelers will be a tougher matchup for us than the #Patriots .' Interesting. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) January 15, 2018

Players reveled again at Everbank Stadium where fans greeted the team upon its return in Jacksonville , according to the Times-Union. It was the first homecoming celebration of its kind since 1996. Fans chanted "Super Bowl."

"We ain't done yet," defensive end Calais Campbell shouted into a microphone from the field. "Sixty minutes, and then we're going to the Super Bowl."

The Jaguars will make their first AFC Championship appearance since 2000 Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots.

Fournette entered today with three Rush TD in last eight games.Has three today — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) January 14, 2018

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.