Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

The Other Side: Jaguars, fans revel in playoff victory over Steelers

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Dejected Steelers fans as the Jaguars beat the Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Dejected Steelers fans as the Jaguars beat the Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars reveled in their accomplishment Sunday inside a Heinz Field locker room.

The Florida Times-Union Jaguars beat writer Ryan O'Halloran said the team's season has been "amazing," dubbing their playoff victory over the Steelers "the second-biggest win in Jaguars history."

"They went from 3-13 to 10-6 and last place to first place in the division," O'Halloran wrote. "They outlasted an annoying Buffalo team. But this was different. This was Pittsburgh. This was Big Ben, Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, Heinz Field, cold weather and being the underdog."

It was a crushing defeat to the Steelers and the team's legion of fans who watched as the Jaguars topped them 45-42 in the divisional round playoff game, ending the Steelers season. It was the Jaguars' fourth-coldest game at 18 degrees. Times-Union columnnist Gene Frenette said Sunday's win should eliminate any doubts about the Jaguars. "This isn't your uncle's Jacksonville Jaguars and they're not your granddad's Pittsburgh Steelers," said defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

Players reveled again at Everbank Stadium where fans greeted the team upon its return in Jacksonville , according to the Times-Union. It was the first homecoming celebration of its kind since 1996. Fans chanted "Super Bowl."

"We ain't done yet," defensive end Calais Campbell shouted into a microphone from the field. "Sixty minutes, and then we're going to the Super Bowl."

The Jaguars will make their first AFC Championship appearance since 2000 Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.