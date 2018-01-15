Steelers are done, but Penguins are hot, spring training around the corner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the Steelers forgetting to finish business with the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing badly 45-42 to abruptly end their season, let's look to what's ahead on the Pittsburgh sports landscape: the Penguins are fighting for a playoffs spot, the Pirates are trying to piece together something resembling a major league team, and the Winter Olympics are happening soon.

Marc-Andre Fleury's return to Pittsburgh

In one of the biggest return of Pittsburgh sports hero, fan favorite and three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury comes back to Pittsburgh on Feb. 6 to face his old team.

He'll lead the Las Vegas Golden Knights into town in a rematch of a December game in Vegas that sent the Pens packing with a 2-1 loss , where Fleury made 24 saves. The Golden Knights are leading the Pacific Division in the West and are eyeing the playoffs in their first season.

Stanley Cup playoffs

Speaking of the playoffs, the chase for Lord Stanley's Cup starts on April 12.

The Penguins are on a four-game winning streak , which is helping right the team which has had a roller coaster season. Sitting in the middle of the Metro Division, the Pens are on the bubble for the playoffs. But a few more wins and they could punch their way into the post-season where they get a clean slate to make a run at a three-peat.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!That's four straight wins for your Pittsburgh Penguins. pic.twitter.com/BD5sJwWaxc — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 15, 2018

Last four games for the @penguins : 4️⃣ straight Ws.Last four games for Sid and @PKessel81 : 10 and eight points respectively.Oh, and Sid is one shy of 400 goals in his career. pic.twitter.com/1WkOhAAyVD — NHL (@NHL) January 15, 2018

NHL All-Star game

But before the playoffs start, the NHL All-Star Game is happening on Jan. 28 at at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang will be on the East, while Fleury will be there for the West, joined by teammate and former Penguins forward James Neal.

The full list of 44 players who are set to show off the game at the 2018 @Honda #NHLAllStar Weekend in Tampa. https://t.co/H7Eznpd5o2 — NHL (@NHL) January 10, 2018

Winter Olympics

Next month the Winter Olympics will take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, from Feb. 9 thru 25. NHL players will not be taking part, but the men's and women's hockey tournaments should be good viewing as both have medal aspirations. NBC is broadcasting the games live and on tape delay across their network of channels.

Pirates Spring Training

The Buccos sent Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros in exchange for four players , so spring training should be filled with questions about the starting rotation and what type of year it will be for the team. The Pirates finished fourth in the NL Central last year in another lackluster season.

Pitchers and catchers report to Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida, on Feb. 12, while the rest of the team reports on Feb. 18, with their first game later that week. The Pirates open the regular season campaign in Detroit against the Tigers on Thursday, March 29. The home opener is Monday, April 2 against the Minnesota Twins.

This warm weather the last few days has us thinking about spring. ☀️ ⚾️Spring Training tickets go on sale next week! See you in Florida. #ItAllBeginsInBradenton INFO: https://t.co/T5rGGmcil2 pic.twitter.com/C31725jmhH — Pirates (@Pirates) January 12, 2018

Steelers offseason

And if you still need a football fix: the Super Bowl — if you are going to watch — is Feb. 4, while the Pro Bowl is a week earlier on Jan. 28 in Orlando. The NFL Scouting Combine starts on Feb. 27 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NFL Draft begins on April 26 — the Steelers have the 28th pick in the first round.

And the Steelers OTA's (organized team activity) and minicamp will likely happen in May and June with training camp opening in late July.