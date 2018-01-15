Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Was it karma? Some think Steelers had playoff loss coming after anthem flap

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
The Steelers team stands behind Alejandro Villanueva in the tunnel during the national anthem before the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IIl.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker sit dejected on the bench as the Jaguars beat the Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 7 hours ago

It was karma.

At least that's what some people on Twitter thought in the wake of the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC divisional round.

Karma because in Week 3 at Chicago, the Steelers chose not to take the field for the national anthem.

It's that move that had some believing the Steelers got what was coming to them. At the time of the move in Week 3, some were pretty outraged.

A West Deer resident was angered enough to paint a swastika on his Steelers flag .

There also were boycotts of Steelers viewing parties. A week later, the Steelers all came out for the anthem.

Here's some of what people were saying about the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars and how their anthem decision in Week 3 played a role.

Be advised: Any tweets referencing the Steelers staying in the locker room for the anthem in Week 3 are misguided. The team was out of the locker room and stayed in the tunnel . Also, references to the Steelers not standing for the anthem are also misguided. The Steelers did not kneel, as others in the league did throughout the season. They simply did not come onto the field.

