Was it karma? Some think Steelers had playoff loss coming after anthem flap

It was karma.

At least that's what some people on Twitter thought in the wake of the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC divisional round.

Karma because in Week 3 at Chicago, the Steelers chose not to take the field for the national anthem.

It's that move that had some believing the Steelers got what was coming to them. At the time of the move in Week 3, some were pretty outraged.

A West Deer resident was angered enough to paint a swastika on his Steelers flag .

There also were boycotts of Steelers viewing parties. A week later, the Steelers all came out for the anthem.

Here's some of what people were saying about the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars and how their anthem decision in Week 3 played a role.

Be advised: Any tweets referencing the Steelers staying in the locker room for the anthem in Week 3 are misguided. The team was out of the locker room and stayed in the tunnel . Also, references to the Steelers not standing for the anthem are also misguided. The Steelers did not kneel, as others in the league did throughout the season. They simply did not come onto the field.

Clown Tomlin lost this team when he made the team stay in the locker room for the national anthem! — Denis (@Bevotexas) January 15, 2018

Karma for starting season hiding in locker room versus standing proudly for anthem! — Mel (@melsgre) January 15, 2018

How can you support a coach that organized a locker room anthem protest to disrespect the flag and those that served/sacrificed? I'd retire if I'm Ben. Can't play for that turd. — FanInTheLand (@FanInTheLand) January 14, 2018

THAT IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU LEAVE YOUR TEAM IN THE LOCKER ROOM DURING OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM KARMA IS A B!! — Gooman436 (@Gooman436) January 14, 2018

Titans and Steelers never apologized for disrespecting the National Anthem/American Flag and they both lost this weekend. #Karma https://t.co/HcwxtmOwzP — Jason Kemp (@jasonkemp) January 14, 2018

So Mike Tomlin #Steelers , you wouldn't let your players come out of the locker room to honor #Anthem ? Now you have the entire off-season to think about it. #Steelers lose=justice is served... — #rudy (@rudyplanotx) January 14, 2018

Wanted Steelers 2 lose every game after hiding in tunnel 4 national anthem. Losing playoff game...much sweeter. — Michele Slatt (@Misdameena) January 14, 2018

Steelers defense stayed in the locker room just like that game where they kept players in locker room for national anthem. — TheAndoWay (@TheAndoWay) January 14, 2018

@steelers That's for making CAPT Villanueva apologize for standing for the National Anthem. Karma has a way of coming back on your identity politics. Enjoy that loss. He deserves better than Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/q2fvwLiWqJ — Ghosts of the Fallen (@furious_patriot) January 14, 2018

Steelers next time stand for the national anthem hahaha punks — trade fin alot (@TradefinalotFin) January 14, 2018

No team deserves to got the AFC division playoffs let alone the Super Bowl that stays in the locker room for our national anthem. @steelers #notmyteam #JAXvsPIT — Tirel Mitchell (@tireljmitchell) January 14, 2018