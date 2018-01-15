Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers the brunt of social media jokes during playoff loss to Jaguars

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
A Pittsburgh fan sits alone in the vacated seats at Heinz Field after witnessing the Steelers loss to the Jaguars 45-42 in the NFL playoffs Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A Pittsburgh fan sits alone in the vacated seats at Heinz Field after witnessing the Steelers loss to the Jaguars 45-42 in the NFL playoffs Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Steelers became the brunt of many jokes on social media during and after the team's playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After falling behind in the first quarter, the Steelers could not overcome the deficit and lost 45-42 at Heinz Field. The game was marked by play calls questioned afterward by reporters during interviews with head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Statements made by some of the Steelers prior to the game indicated they were looking past Jacksonville to a possible rematch in the next round of the playoffs with the New England Patriots, though veteran players denied overlooking the Jaguars , who handily beat them in October.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Sports Illustrated verified Twitter accounts questioned the calls and statements — including a prediction from running back Le'Veon Bell — immediately.

The Jaguars will take on the New England Patriots for the AFC championship game on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The winner will secure a spot in the Super Bowl against either the Minnesota Vikings or the Philadelphia Eagles, who play Sunday, too.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

