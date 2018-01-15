Defeated Steelers players find some solace on Twitter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers have been busy on social media in the hours after their unexpected loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Running back Le'Veon Bell, who mentioned retirement last week in an interview with ESPN, promised, "We'll be back" to his 1.34 million followers on Twitter. He also took time to mention an "argument" he was having with his brother about who is the best video game character. Some guys deal with defeat differently than others

Linebacker Vince Williams anticipated "hate" from social media, but he eventually seemed pleasantly surprised by many responses, adding, "I love yinz so much."

Fullback Roosevelt Nix admitted to his nearly 20,000 Twitter followers that he was "sick" about the loss.

Rookie running back James Conner kept it together enough to recognize the big story from the other playoff game Sunday. After Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs' walkoff touchdown reception beat the Saints, Conner tweeted "DIGGS."

Then, there was backup quarterback Josh Dobbs, who used pet therapy to help him get over the defeat. He admitted that Sunday was "a tough day at the office ... but, Raider (his dog) says no worries."

Tough day at the office....but, Raider says no worries. #DreamChasing pic.twitter.com/yiPq6JBrQw — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) January 15, 2018

I'm going back to Vince. I'm gonna earn that B next year tho. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 14, 2018

Let the hate come. We failed y'all. Feel free to say what you feel. Just know your comments will be saved. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 14, 2018

Keep it coming. More — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 14, 2018

Damn I'm reading these replies and it's really all love. I love yinz so much! — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 14, 2018

Thank you #SteelerNation for another year! You guys are the best in the world! #Blessed https://t.co/3AJsNuN2Wi — Chris Hubbard (@C_Hubbard74) January 15, 2018

Thank you to all the fans who made this season what it was, couldn't have done this without you guys. Been an incredible year and can't wait to see what the future holds! pic.twitter.com/NOV120S70k — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 14, 2018

having an argument with my brother...who do youu think is most popular video game character? — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) January 15, 2018

I love my guys!!! my brothers kept fightin, we'll be back pic.twitter.com/TqEbHC1Jjm — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) January 14, 2018

Thank you Steeler Nation for a good season! Didn't finish like we wanted but WE WILL BE BACK❗️ — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_31) January 14, 2018

No excuse just a tough loss ! , #SteelerNation I love y'all, we love y'all ! Forever grateful for the ups and downs we been thru ! — Xavier Grimble (@justfollowZae23) January 14, 2018

Minor set back. I always bounce back... in a MAJOR way. I thank God for blessing me to see another successful season. I've grown from lessons and have been a blessing to many... I Love this team and this organization. — Eli Rogers (@__bELIeve17) January 14, 2018

I'm sick — 5⃣Roosevelt nix (@Dat_Dude_Nix) January 15, 2018

Sorry we folded #SteelerNation ,,, don't quit on us we won't quit on y'all! Best fans in the league NO QUESTION — 5⃣Roosevelt nix (@Dat_Dude_Nix) January 14, 2018

Thank you SteelersNation for being the BEST fans anyone could ask for!!! Didn't go as planned… https://t.co/NGV4mvrOjw — Tyler Matakevich (@44_Matakevich) January 15, 2018

