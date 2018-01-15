Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Defeated Steelers players find some solace on Twitter

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
The Steelers offensive line console Ben at the end of the game after losing to the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker sit dejected on the bench as the Jaguars beat the Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward reacts after the Jaguars kick a field goal to ice the game in the fourth quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walks off the field after losing to the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers have been busy on social media in the hours after their unexpected loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Running back Le'Veon Bell, who mentioned retirement last week in an interview with ESPN, promised, "We'll be back" to his 1.34 million followers on Twitter. He also took time to mention an "argument" he was having with his brother about who is the best video game character. Some guys deal with defeat differently than others

Linebacker Vince Williams anticipated "hate" from social media, but he eventually seemed pleasantly surprised by many responses, adding, "I love yinz so much."

Fullback Roosevelt Nix admitted to his nearly 20,000 Twitter followers that he was "sick" about the loss.

Rookie running back James Conner kept it together enough to recognize the big story from the other playoff game Sunday. After Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs' walkoff touchdown reception beat the Saints, Conner tweeted "DIGGS."

Then, there was backup quarterback Josh Dobbs, who used pet therapy to help him get over the defeat. He admitted that Sunday was "a tough day at the office ... but, Raider (his dog) says no worries."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

