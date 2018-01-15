Steelers' worst playoff losses in Mike Tomlin era

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers' 45-42 divisional playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a stunner, to be sure, but does it rank among the greatest postseason defeats in the 11-year Mike Tomlin era?

Knee-jerk reactions would suggest it is. But don't forget that as hard for this one was for Steelers fans to swallow, can a divisional-round loss, even when you are a seven-point favorite, be as deflating as a loss that denies a seventh Super Bowl championship? Or one that keeps your team from reaching the conference championship.

So, relax, take a deep breath and remember that there have been worse postseason defeats for the Steelers under Tomlin's watch.

Here are a few, in order of importance:

1. Feb. 6, 2011: Packers 31, Steelers 25

Down 14 points in the fourth quarter thanks to a Ben Roethlisberger pick six, the Steelers cut the deficit to 21-17 entering the fourth quarter. The Steelers have the ball on the Packers 33 and face a second-and-2. Rashard Mendenhall takes the handoff and is sandwiched by Clay Matthews and Ryan Pickett. The ball pops loose, and Green Bay's Desmond Bishop recovers. The Packers drive the final 55 yards for a touchdown that gives them a 28-17 lead. The Steelers pull within three points but can get no closer.

That Stairway to 7 will have to wait. And has waited to be completed for seven years.

2. Jan. 22, 2017: Patriots 36, Steelers 17

With Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell all healthy (supposedly), the Steelers seemed poised to return to the Super Bowl and beat their playoff nemesis in the process in the AFC championship game.

Things start to unravel in the first quarter. Bell leaves with a groin injury, Sammy Coates drops a probable touchdown pass on a deep ball, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady begins picking apart the defense. Brady passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns, and the outcome isn't as close as the final score indicates. A flea-flicker to Chris Hogan gives the Patriots a 17-6 lead in the second quarter.

3. Jan. 8, 2012: Broncos 29, Steelers 23, OT

One year after reaching the Super Bowl, the Steelers are ousted in the divisional round by Tim Tebow, of all people.

Despite finishing 12-4, the Steelers are a wild card and have to travel to Denver, which finished the season 8-8. Tebow throws one touchdown pass and runs for another as the Broncos build a 20-6 halftime lead.

The Steelers come storming back and tie the score with 3:48 remaining.

The Broncos win the coin toss in overtime and take over at their 20. One play is all it takes for Tebow to stun the Steelers. Demaryius Thomas runs a slant, catches the ball and takes off for the end zone.

Tebow finishes with 316 passing yards and a 125.6 quarterback rating.

4. Jan. 5, 2008: Jaguars 31, Steelers 29

In the wild-card round, quarterback David Garrard's fourth-down run sinks Mike Tomlin's first playoff game as head coach and allows the Jaguars to become the first team to beat the Steelers twice in Pittsburgh in one season.

Ben Roethlisberger throws three interceptions in the first half, and the Steelers trail 28-10 entering the fourth quarter. The Steelers stage a furious comeback and take a 29-28 lead with 6:28 left. A missed 2-point conversion leaves them holding a one-point lead.

The Jaguars face a fourth-and-2 at the Steelers 43 with 1:56 left when Garrard breaks free up the middle and runs 32 yards. The Steelers claim the Jaguars offensive line was holding on the run, but no flag is thrown. This sets up Josh Scobee's 25-yard field goal with 37 seconds left.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.