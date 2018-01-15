Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' fans take to Twitter to deal with loss

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Dejected Steelers fans as the Jaguars beat the Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans walk through the slush on their way to Heinz Field for the NFL playoffs on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walks off the field after losing to the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks from the field after a 45-42 loss to the Jaguars in an AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker sit dejected on the bench as the Jaguars beat the Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward reacts after the Jaguars kick a field goal to ice the game in the fourth quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Sunday was one of the toughest days for Steelers fans in recent memory.

A team that put together the franchise's best regular-season record in 13 years – and one of the best in the storied organization's history – was beaten in its first playoff game by a franchise that is viewed in some circles as cartoonish. But although the Jacksonville Jaguars went 22-74 over the previous six seasons, they are a formidable group in 2017-18 and had already beaten the Steelers in October.

Still, it was a stunning and sudden end to a Steelers season that had Super Bowl aspirations. And Steelers fans are dealing with the anguish in different ways.

Some are dealing with pain associated with the loss.

Some are angry with the team.

Some even want heads to roll.

Others are still able to express their affection.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

