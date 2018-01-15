Steelers' fans take to Twitter to deal with loss

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sunday was one of the toughest days for Steelers fans in recent memory.

A team that put together the franchise's best regular-season record in 13 years – and one of the best in the storied organization's history – was beaten in its first playoff game by a franchise that is viewed in some circles as cartoonish. But although the Jacksonville Jaguars went 22-74 over the previous six seasons, they are a formidable group in 2017-18 and had already beaten the Steelers in October.

Still, it was a stunning and sudden end to a Steelers season that had Super Bowl aspirations. And Steelers fans are dealing with the anguish in different ways.

The Four Stages of Steelers grief for the #SteelerNation has gone from shock and numbness to anger this morning. — Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) January 15, 2018

Grief counseling should be available in Pittsburgh after steelers games — James Craig (@GodlyPghDad) January 15, 2018

Some are dealing with pain associated with the loss.

I love my @Steelers so this hurts and I might need a moment.. as it's been an emotionally charged season in so many ways...and we almost overcame it all. Proud of all of my boys. Thanks for another heart pounding season. #SteelersNation #Shalieve — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) January 14, 2018

I can't stop thinking about the Steelers losing yesterday. It hurts...real bad. Worse because we should've won but they're dumb. — Ashley (@actually_eck) January 15, 2018

Some are angry with the team.

i'm done with the steelers. they can never finish a good season. we always gotta be an under dog just to win and go far in the playoffs. — kÿÿ (@k1m0__) January 14, 2018

The Steelers are embarrassing their city. No other way to say it. Total no show. #sad . — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 14, 2018

Some even want heads to roll.

Steelers should fire Tomlin for this........(so the Browns can hire him) — Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilson923) January 14, 2018

Fire Todd Haley and Keith Butler — ٓ (@abvals) January 14, 2018

Others are still able to express their affection.

Still love the Steelers no matter what❤️ — Elli (@PastoCookie) January 15, 2018

It's still #SteelersNation until the very end, I love my team no matter what through the ups and downs @steelers . #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/MzPt1FHDog — Juju's Bike (@JujusBike) January 15, 2018

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.