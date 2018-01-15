Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Offseason underway: Steelers re-sign 7 players, including TE Xavier Grimble

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble dives over the Patriots' Stephon Gilmore for a first down in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble dives over the Patriots' Stephon Gilmore for a first down in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 12 hours ago

Almost exactly 24 hours after their 2017 season ended, the Steelers began the procedural minutia of their 2018 campaign.

Tight end Xavier Grimble and long snapper Kameron Canaday were signed to one-year contract extensions, and five players were locked up with reserve/future contracts Monday.

Grimble served as the Steelers' No. 3 tight end this season, his third as part of the organization and second on the 53-man roster. He had five catches for 32 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown reception in a win against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 26. He has 13 catches and three touchdowns in his two seasons.

Canaday beat out sixth-round draft choice Colin Holba in a training-camp competition for the Steelers' long snapper job. He emerged from the season without a negative incident.

Canaday and Grimble were exclusive-rights free agents, meaning the Steelers held their rights and all the bargaining leverage.

Among those signed to reserve/future contracts was former Pitt linebacker Matt Galambos, who spent his rookie season on the Steelers practice squad/injured reserve list. The other four signed finished the season on the practice squad: safety Jordan Dangerfield, cornerback Farrington Huguenin, tight end Jake McGee and cornerback Dashaun Phillips.

NFL offseason rosters can list 90 players. Practice squads are only for the regular season.

