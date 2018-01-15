Mike Tomlin, Steelers assistants named AFC coaching staff for Pro Bowl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 2018 season is over for the Steelers. But not for their coaching staff.

Mike Tomlin and his assistants were selected to lead the AFC Pro Bowl team, the NFL announced Monday. The league since 2009 typically selects the coaching staff of the highest-seeded divisional round loser to coach his conference's Pro Bowl team.

The New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton will coach the NFC team in the game that kicks off 3 p.m. Jan. 28 in Orlando.

A league-high eight Steelers were selected to the Pro Bowl, although at least half the Steelers' contingent is not expected to play in the game either because of injury or passing on the opportunity.

The AFC also will be led by “Legends Captains” LaDainian Tomlinson and Woodland Hills product Jason Taylor.

Steelers players named to the Pro Bowl are quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell, receiver Antonio Brown, offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Alejandro Villanueva, kicker Chris Boswell and injured linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Players on teams that advance to the Super Bowl are ineligible to play in the Pro Bowl, and most of the conference championship game participants decline an invitation to play in the Pro Bowl, too.

Asked his thoughts on the Pro Bowl, DeCastro said: “I wasn't planning on that, life goes on, move forward.”