Mike Tomlin vague regarding changes to Steelers coaching staff

Mike Tomlin's season-ending news conference Tuesday was short on definitive answers, particularly about the future of his assistant coaches.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley could be on his way out because of an expiring contract. Wide receivers coach Richard Mann said in training camp that the 2017 season would be his last. Offensive line coach Mike Munchak is under consideration for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy.

Some defensive coaches could be under pressure after the Steelers gave up 45 points in a season-ending loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I don't know where these roads are going to lead,” Tomlin said. “Conversations are going to need to be had. Some contracts are up. Some contracts aren't. I'm not ready to discuss this at this point.

“You'll hear about them as they unfold, if there is anything to be heard.”

The biggest issue surrounds Haley, who finished his sixth season with the Steelers. The Steelers finished third in total offense and eighth in points. Haley, however, received criticism for his fourth-and-1 play calls in Sunday's loss.

Regarding the alleged fractious relationship between Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Tomlin was vague, saying, “I'm gathering information on all relationships and things of that nature.”

Roethlisberger denied the idea of a serious rift with Haley and said on his weekly 93.7 FM radio segment that he favors continuity in the offense.

“I think that the important thing is we've got a really good group here -– that includes coaches and players, a special group,” Roethlisberger said. “The least amount of change, the better. That goes for players, coaches and everything. We don't want big changes. We're right there. We're right on the cusp (of a championship).”

Roethlisberger had a closer relationship with former offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, who wasn't retained by team president Art Rooney II after the 2011 season. He also is close with quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner, who could become the offensive coordinator if Haley isn't retained.

“I don't have any control over the coaching staff, who's hired and fired, and that was very apparent a few years ago when BA was gone,” Roethlisberger said. “Everyone felt we had a great relationship, and he was let go as well. That's up to the coaches and Mr. Rooney. That's fine. I go play football.”

Roethlisberger admitted there “absolutely” were times his relationship with Haley was sour but said it happens all the time with players and coaches.

“I don't think it was as big a deal as the outside world made it or the media made it or whoever perceived it to be,” Roethlisberger said. “You always will have rifts ... be it player-to-player or player-to-coach. It's not just coach Haley and I, or coach Randy. ... There's always issues in a competitive field like we have. Everyone is trying to win, and everyone is doing the best they can. You might butt heads at times, but that doesn't mean there's any problem or any personal problems.”

Tomlin said he expects the same traits in his coaches that he seeks in his players.

“What are you willing to do?” he said. “I know what you are capable of. Whether player or coach, what you are willing to do is what defines you on a consistent basis. How selfless you are, how willing you are to put our goals and agenda in front of anything that's on your checklist or to-do list.”

Tomlin said he began exit interviews Tuesday morning, starting with his rookies, an indication that any decisions regarding his coaches could take some time.

Notes: Tomlin said linebacker Tyler Matakevich, who played with an injured shoulder for the final month of the season, will have surgery Wednesday. ... Heyward led the Steelers with 12 sacks. ... Receiving futures contracts were defensive end Lavon Hooks, linebacker Keith Kelsey and wide receivers Justin Thomas and Marcus Tucker.

Staff writer Chris Adamski contributed to this report. Joe Rutter can be reached at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.