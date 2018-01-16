Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Steelers

Mike Tomlin offers little insight into future of Steelers coaches

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Mike Tomlin's season-ending press conference Tuesday was short on definitive answers, particularly about the future of his assistant coaches.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley is rumored to be on his way out because his contract is expiring. Wide receivers coach Richard Mann said in training camp that the 2017 season would be his last. Offensive line coach Mike Munchak is under consideration for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy.

Some defensive coaches could be under pressure after the Steelers gave up 45 points in a season-ending loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I don't know where these roads are going to lead," Tomlin said. "Conversations are going to need to be had. Some contracts are up. Some contracts aren't. I'm not ready to discuss this at this point.

"You'll hear about them as they unfold, if there is anything to be heard."

Regarding the alleged fractious relationship between Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Tomlin was vague, saying, "I'm gathering information on all relationships and things of that nature."

Hines Ward spent the last few weeks of the season working with the receivers, leading to speculation he might be the successor should Mann retire.

"I'm not willing to talk about anybody being in line for anything," Tomlin said. "I've yet to talk to Richard Mann. That's where it starts for me."

Tomlin said he began exit interviews Tuesday morning, starting with his rookie players, an indication that any decisions regarding his coaches could take some time.

Tomlin also said he is in no hurry to close the book on the 2017 season.

"How we end this is very critical in terms of how we begin the next one," he said. "You don't want to be in a hurry to end it even though it can be uncomfortable and painful and so forth. It's important that we turn the stones over and gather the information and assess.

"It's not a short process, and I'm not in the business of rushing it."

Among other topics Tomlin discussed:

• Inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich, who played with an injured shoulder for the final month of the season, will have surgery on Wednesday.

• Roethlisberger's decision to return for another season won't benefit the offseason planning process. Last year, Roethlisberger's fate was undecided until April.

"Ben's under contract," Tomlin said, "so we proceed with the assumption and we proceeded with that assumption a year ago."

• Le'veon Bell's holdout of training camp didn't lead to a slow start, although it wasn't until the fourth game of the season until Bell surpassed 100 scrimmage yards in a game. He finished third in the NFL in rushing and second in scrimmage yards.

"I thought he played great and it was exemplified by the consistency of his play over the course of the season and the fact he was a first-team All-Pro," Tomlin said.

• He realized he went against the percentages when he called for an onside kick with 2:18 left and two timeouts remaining and the Steelers trailing 42-35.

"If I err, I'm always going to err on the side of taking action in an effort to win," Tomlin said. "My guys know that about me. More important than knowing it about me, they expect it from me. I don't fear failure. I'm going to do what is required to pursue victory even if it comes across as unconventional. I'm certainly not going to steer away from decision-making for fear of ridicule."

Related Content
Ben Roethlisberger on status of Todd Haley: 'The least amount of change, the better'
Ben Roethlisberger once again denied the idea of a serious rift between himself and Todd Haley. While not specifically and directly endorsing the return of ...
Report: Steelers' limited partners unhappy with Mike Tomlin
The Steelers had no comment Tuesday on a Pro Football Talk report that some of the franchise's limited partners plan to lobby for team president ...
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his last news conference of the season Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his last news conference of the season Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks from the field after a 45-41 loss to the Jaguars in an AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks from the field after a 45-41 loss to the Jaguars in an AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017, Heinz Field.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.