Mike Tomlin offers little insight into future of Steelers coaches

Mike Tomlin's season-ending press conference Tuesday was short on definitive answers, particularly about the future of his assistant coaches.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley is rumored to be on his way out because his contract is expiring. Wide receivers coach Richard Mann said in training camp that the 2017 season would be his last. Offensive line coach Mike Munchak is under consideration for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy.

Some defensive coaches could be under pressure after the Steelers gave up 45 points in a season-ending loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I don't know where these roads are going to lead," Tomlin said. "Conversations are going to need to be had. Some contracts are up. Some contracts aren't. I'm not ready to discuss this at this point.

"You'll hear about them as they unfold, if there is anything to be heard."

Regarding the alleged fractious relationship between Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Tomlin was vague, saying, "I'm gathering information on all relationships and things of that nature."

Hines Ward spent the last few weeks of the season working with the receivers, leading to speculation he might be the successor should Mann retire.

"I'm not willing to talk about anybody being in line for anything," Tomlin said. "I've yet to talk to Richard Mann. That's where it starts for me."

Tomlin said he began exit interviews Tuesday morning, starting with his rookie players, an indication that any decisions regarding his coaches could take some time.

Tomlin also said he is in no hurry to close the book on the 2017 season.

"How we end this is very critical in terms of how we begin the next one," he said. "You don't want to be in a hurry to end it even though it can be uncomfortable and painful and so forth. It's important that we turn the stones over and gather the information and assess.

"It's not a short process, and I'm not in the business of rushing it."

Among other topics Tomlin discussed:

• Inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich, who played with an injured shoulder for the final month of the season, will have surgery on Wednesday.

• Roethlisberger's decision to return for another season won't benefit the offseason planning process. Last year, Roethlisberger's fate was undecided until April.

"Ben's under contract," Tomlin said, "so we proceed with the assumption and we proceeded with that assumption a year ago."

• Le'veon Bell's holdout of training camp didn't lead to a slow start, although it wasn't until the fourth game of the season until Bell surpassed 100 scrimmage yards in a game. He finished third in the NFL in rushing and second in scrimmage yards.

"I thought he played great and it was exemplified by the consistency of his play over the course of the season and the fact he was a first-team All-Pro," Tomlin said.

• He realized he went against the percentages when he called for an onside kick with 2:18 left and two timeouts remaining and the Steelers trailing 42-35.

"If I err, I'm always going to err on the side of taking action in an effort to win," Tomlin said. "My guys know that about me. More important than knowing it about me, they expect it from me. I don't fear failure. I'm going to do what is required to pursue victory even if it comes across as unconventional. I'm certainly not going to steer away from decision-making for fear of ridicule."