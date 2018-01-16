Ben Roethlisberger confirms he'll play next season, no promises beyond that

Ben Roethlisberger reiterated he will come back for a 15th season as the Steelers' starting quarterback in 2018, but he wouldn't commit to anything further down the road than that.

“I am just playing them one year at a time, one game at a time, one season at a time,” Roethlisberger said during the final of his weekly KDKA-FM radio segments this season. “I'm excited to come back next year.”

It was during the same radio segment 51 weeks ago that Roethlisberger set a tone of uncertainty throughout the 2017 Steelers offseason when he indicated he was considering retirement. It wasn't until later in the spring that he announced on his website that he was coming back.

But Roethlisberger told reporters after the Steelers' season-ending divisional-round playoff loss Sunday that he would play in 2018. Tuesday, Roethlisberger cited conversations with family, prayer and a belief that the Steelers are Super Bowl-caliber as reasons for playing for an age 36 season.

“I'm really excited about the potential we have and how close we have been,” Roethlisberger said. “We have a good chance (to win a Super Bowl).”

The Steelers went 13-3 this season but were upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday, robbing the Steelers of another chance to play the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., where last season ended with an AFC championship game loss.

After that game, Roethlisberger openly criticized some younger teammates, suggesting the stage might have been too big for them. Tuesday, he said that was not the case this year. He complimented the youngest player on the team, for example, JuJu Smith-Schuster, for playing up to the moment.

Roethlisberger also is comfortable the offense did its part in the postseason, scoring 42 points against the NFL's No. 1 defense.

“(Offensive coordinator Todd Haley) and I were talking how if we would have scored 3, 7, 10 points, we'd be saying, ‘I'm sorry, that stunk,'” he said. “But the younger guys fought their butts off.”

On offense, only reserve linemen Chris Hubbard is expected to be an unrestricted free agent. Star running back Le'Veon Bell can be, too, but the Steelers are expected to apply the franchise tag to him again if a contract isn't worked out.

“Part of the reason I'm so excited about coming back is those pieces of the puzzle are back,” Roethlisberger said.

“I feel like we have a great shot next year to be able to go make a run. It's not going to be easy; it never is. Going 13-3, a lot of bullseyes are on your back. But we want that challenge, we want to rise up and be the best we can be.”

Roethlisberger is signed through the 2019 season at an annual compensation of $17 million and a salary-cap hit of about $23 million. He signed the deal in the spring of 2015. Before that point, the Steelers had typically given contract extensions to quarterbacks when they had two years remaining on their current deals.

For basis of comparison, the combined salary and bonus due to be paid to Tom Brady in each of the next two seasons is $15 million.

