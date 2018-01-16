Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger on status of Todd Haley: 'The least amount of change, the better'

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the sideline during the Vikings game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the sideline during the Vikings game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 5 hours ago

Ben Roethlisberger once again denied the idea of a serious rift between himself and Todd Haley. While not specifically and directly endorsing the return of Haley for a seventh season as Steelers offensive coordinator, Roethlisberger did allow that he is in favor of continuity for one of the NFL's better offenses.

“I think that the important thing is we've got a really good group here – that includes coaches and players, a special group,” Roethlisberger said during his weekly KDKA-FM radio segment. “The least amount of change, the better. That goes for players, coaches and everything – we don't want big changes. We're right there. We're on the cusp (of a championship).”

The Steelers had the NFL's No. 3 offense this season and set records during Sunday's playoff game, albeit in a 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that ended their season.

It was the fourth consecutive season the Steelers ranked in the top 10 in the league in yardage, but Haley has taken criticism from fans for playcalling during the playoff loss. There also is seemingly constant reports of friction between the coordinator and his soon-to-be 36-year-old franchise quarterback.

Roethlisberger, in part, denied that on his radio show Tuesday, as he has at several points over the years. However, it is important to note that when asked a question about his relationship with Haley, Roethlisberger spoke for more than 50 words about how Haley's status is not his decision before his remarks about continuity.

It also should be noted that if Haley – who has an expiring contract – does not return, Steelers quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner is widely considered to be a top candidate to replace him. Roethlisberger and Fichtner both have often said they have a good relationship.

But Roethlisberger said that he and Haley met alone Monday in Haley's office and shared some laughs during their conversation. Roethlisberger said they agreed they should be “proud” of the offense's production this season, especially the way it improved as the season went on.

While Roethlisberger said there “absolutely” were times when the relationship was sour, he said that happens with all players and coaches.

“I don't think it was as big a deal as the outside world made it or the media made it or whoever perceived it to be,” Roethlisberger said. “You always will have rifts… be it player-to-player or player-to-coach. It's not just Coach Haley and I, or coach Randy or (offensive line coach Mike Munchak), there's always issues in a competitive field like we have. Everyone is trying to win and everyone is doing the best they can. You might butt heads at times, but that doesn't mean there's any problem or any personal problems.

“It happened with (former offensive coordinators Ken Whisenhunt and Bruce Arians). It's not a big thing; it was only perceived a bigger thing than it was.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

