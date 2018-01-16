Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Steelers' Cam Heyward added to Pro Bowl roster

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward celebrates with coach Mike Tomlin after their 39-38 victory over the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Cam Heyward is going to the Pro Bowl after all.

The Steelers defensive end, who was snubbed in voting despite leading the team with a career-high 12 sacks, was named as a Pro Bowl replacement Tuesday when Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Khalil Mack withdrew from the game because of an injury.

Heyward already had been named to the first-team AP All-Pro list, which is considered a more prestigious designation than the Pro Bowl.

Heyward's 12 sacks were the second-most by a Steelers defensive lineman since 1982 when the stat became officially recognized by the NFL.

Other Steelers players previously selected for the Pro Bowl were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, wide receiver Antonio Brown, kicker Chris Boswell and linebacker Ryan Shazier.

The game will be be played Jan. 28 in Orlando, Fla.

Mike Tomlin and his Steelers assistants will coach the AFC team.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

