Steelers' Cam Heyward added to Pro Bowl roster

Cam Heyward is going to the Pro Bowl after all.

The Steelers defensive end, who was snubbed in voting despite leading the team with a career-high 12 sacks, was named as a Pro Bowl replacement Tuesday when Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Khalil Mack withdrew from the game because of an injury.

Heyward already had been named to the first-team AP All-Pro list, which is considered a more prestigious designation than the Pro Bowl.

Heyward's 12 sacks were the second-most by a Steelers defensive lineman since 1982 when the stat became officially recognized by the NFL.

Other Steelers players previously selected for the Pro Bowl were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, wide receiver Antonio Brown, kicker Chris Boswell and linebacker Ryan Shazier.

The game will be be played Jan. 28 in Orlando, Fla.

Mike Tomlin and his Steelers assistants will coach the AFC team.

