Steelers CB Mike Hilton gets 1-year contract; 4 others get futures deals
Updated 47 minutes ago
Mike Hilton's reward for cementing his role as the Steelers slot cornerback was a one-year contract Tuesday.
The Steelers signed Hilton, an undrafted free agent who just completed his first NFL season.
Hilton, who beat out former Mississippi teammate Senquez Golson for a roster spot, started four games and played in all 16 games, plus the playoff loss to Jacksonville.
Hilton had four sacks -- including three in one game -- six passes defensed and two interceptions. He also finished with 64 total tackles.
The Steelers also signed four other players to futures contracts: defensive end Lavon Hooks, linebacker Keith Kelsey, wide receiver Justin Thomas and wide receiver Marcus Tuckers. All four players spent the 2017 season on the Steelers practice squad.
Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.