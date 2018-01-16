Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Report: Steelers' limited partners unhappy with Mike Tomlin

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his last news conference of the season Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his last news conference of the season Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 12 hours ago

The Steelers had no comment Tuesday on a Pro Football Talk report that some of the franchise's limited partners plan to lobby for team president Art Rooney II to fire coach Mike Tomlin.

The report, citing unnamed sources, indicated the limited partners are upset with Tomlin's play calling in the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a divisional playoff game Sunday. They also reportedly are unhappy with a perceived lack of discipline that includes wide receiver Antonio Brown's Facebook Live video last year after a playoff win in Kansas City and Tomlin's comments in November to Tony Dungy this year in which he looked ahead to the New England Patriots game (and a possible AFC conference championship rematch).

Tomlin's 116 wins in 11 seasons are one fewer than Don Shula's record for the start of an NFL coaching career. He has taken the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances and one win, but the Steelers have not advanced past the AFC championship game since the 2010 season.

The Steelers reorganized their ownership group in 2009 to comply with NFL rules, with Art Rooney II and his father, Dan, owning the most shares.

The ownership group consists of 19 members, with five being members of the Rooney family.

Related Content
Ben Roethlisberger on status of Todd Haley: 'The least amount of change, the better'
Ben Roethlisberger once again denied the idea of a serious rift between himself and Todd Haley. While not specifically and directly endorsing the return of ...
Mike Tomlin offers little insight into future of Steelers coaches 
Mike Tomlin's season-ending press conference Tuesday was short on definitive answers, particularly about the future of his assistant coaches. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley is rumored to ...
Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward going to Pro Bowl after all
Cameron Heyward is going to the Pro Bowl after all. The Steelers defensive end, who was snubbed from the team in voting despite a career-high 12 ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.