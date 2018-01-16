Report: Steelers' limited partners unhappy with Mike Tomlin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers had no comment Tuesday on a Pro Football Talk report that some of the franchise's limited partners plan to lobby for team president Art Rooney II to fire coach Mike Tomlin.

The report, citing unnamed sources, indicated the limited partners are upset with Tomlin's play calling in the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a divisional playoff game Sunday. They also reportedly are unhappy with a perceived lack of discipline that includes wide receiver Antonio Brown's Facebook Live video last year after a playoff win in Kansas City and Tomlin's comments in November to Tony Dungy this year in which he looked ahead to the New England Patriots game (and a possible AFC conference championship rematch).

Tomlin's 116 wins in 11 seasons are one fewer than Don Shula's record for the start of an NFL coaching career. He has taken the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances and one win, but the Steelers have not advanced past the AFC championship game since the 2010 season.

The Steelers reorganized their ownership group in 2009 to comply with NFL rules, with Art Rooney II and his father, Dan, owning the most shares.

The ownership group consists of 19 members, with five being members of the Rooney family.