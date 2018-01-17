Bengals fans thank Jaguars for knocking Steelers out of playoffs by donating to charity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cincinnati Bengals fans are thanking the Jacksonville Jaguars for knocking the Steelers out of the playoffs by donating to the Blake Bortles Foundation.

The movement began on Sunday with Cincinnati sports radio host Mo Egger after the Jaguars topped the Steelers 45-42.

Blake Bortles has a charity. I think we need to pay it forward. https://t.co/vqffBfWYSG — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) January 14, 2018

The idea took off from there and Bengals fans have donated about $5,000 to Bortles ' foundation, which benefits first responders and children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Jacksonville area. Several news outlets reported the donations appeared to be sparked by similar giving from Buffalo Bills fans to Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton's charity after his team beat the Baltimore Ravens, which gave the Bills a berth in the post-season for the first time in 17 years.

Bortles thanked Bengals fans for their generosity in a message on the foundation's social media accounts.

"Fans are at the core of the football experience and it's truly exciting and rewarding when they band together, regardless of the team they cheer for, to make a positive impact in the lives of others. I greatly appreciate the support displayed by Bengals fans and they should know their support will make a difference."

"Fans are at the core of the football experience and it's truly exciting and rewarding when they band together, regardless of the team they cheer for, to make a positive impact in the lives of others." Big thanks to @MoEgger1530 and @bengals fans for your generosity! https://t.co/q2gVgo90UW — BB5Foundation (@BB5Foundation) January 16, 2018

