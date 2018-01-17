Report: Steelers' Mike Munchak turns down 2nd interview with Cardinals
Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak has turned down a second interview to be head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
Munchak released a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming that he will remain with the Steelers.
#Steelers Offensive Line Coach Mike Munchak statement on remaining in Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/s4sK84fNIS— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 17, 2018
Munchak, 57, interviewed with the Cardinals during the Steelers bye week ahead of their AFC divisional playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was one of three known candidates to interview for the job, along with New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFelippo.
Munchak just concluded his fourth season as Steelers offensive line coach and has received universal praise from the team's lineman, of which three were named to the Pro Bowl this season (center Maurkice Pouncey, guard David DeCastro and tackle Alejandro Villanueva).
Blessings https://t.co/MdGutf8LHt— Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) January 17, 2018
A former Penn State player and Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman, Munchak was 22-26 as head coach of the Tennessee Titans before joining the Steelers in 2014.
