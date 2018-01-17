Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
Steelers

Report: Steelers' Mike Munchak turns down 2nd interview with Cardinals

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak Aug. 2015 at St Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak Aug. 2015 at St Vincent College.

Updated 1 hour ago

Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak has turned down a second interview to be head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Munchak released a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming that he will remain with the Steelers.

Munchak, 57, interviewed with the Cardinals during the Steelers bye week ahead of their AFC divisional playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was one of three known candidates to interview for the job, along with New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFelippo.

Munchak just concluded his fourth season as Steelers offensive line coach and has received universal praise from the team's lineman, of which three were named to the Pro Bowl this season (center Maurkice Pouncey, guard David DeCastro and tackle Alejandro Villanueva).

A former Penn State player and Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman, Munchak was 22-26 as head coach of the Tennessee Titans before joining the Steelers in 2014.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

