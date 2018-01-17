Todd Haley out as Steelers offensive coordinator

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Todd Haley's tenure as offensive coordinator ended after six seasons Wednesday, and the Steelers might not have to look far to find his replacement.

Quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner is an in-house candidate to be promoted, as is offensive line coach Mike Munchak, who turned down a second interview for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy on Wednesday.

The Steelers also have a vacancy for a wide receivers coach after Aliquippa native Richard Mann, a 33-year NFL coaching veteran, announced his retirement Wednesday.

Fichtner has a close working relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, something Haley never enjoyed during his time with the Steelers.

Roethlisberger admitted Tuesday that he and Haley have clashed about issues, but called it nothing out of the ordinary in a player-coach relationship. He has often spoken glowingly about Fichtner.

Fichtner, 54, was on the same staff with coach Mike Tomlin in the 1997-98 seasons when they were at Arkansas State. Fichtner was a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinators during four years at Arkansas State, and he had the same positions from 2001-2006 at Memphis.

Tomlin hired Fichtner as receivers coach in 2007 and switched him to quarterbacks coach in 2010.

In the middle of the 2017 season, Fitchner was brought from the coaching box to the field during games. CBS Sports reported the change was made so Fichtner could serve as a buffer between Roethlisberger and Haley.

Munchak, 57, the Steelers offensive line coach for the past four seasons, is a former head coach with the Tennessee Titans, but he has no experience as a coordinator. By turning down another interview with Arizona, Munchak will remain on the Steelers staff even if he is not promoted to Haley's former position.

"The timing for my family was not right for me to pursue this potential opportunity," Munchak said in a statement, "but I am very excited with the decision to stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers."

Former Steelers receiver and Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward could replace Mann, who retired after five seasons with the Steelers. Ward was a coaching intern with the Steelers in training camp and assisted Mann with the wide receivers in recent weeks.

Under Mann, wide receiver Antonio Brown was named MVP on three occasions (2013-15-17).

One day after giving no updates on the status of his assistants, Tomlin announced Haley's contract would not be renewed. It expired at the end of the season.

"I have made the decision to not renew the contract for offensive coordinator Todd Haley," Tomlin said in a statement. "I would like to thank Todd for his contributions to our offense the past six years, and we wish him the best in his coaching future."

Haley was let go three days after the Steelers scored 42 points in an AFC divisional playoff loss to Jacksonville. The points tied a franchise playoff game record, and the Steelers set a franchise postseason record with 545 total net yards. Still, his play calling was criticized on a pair of fourth-and-1 opportunities that failed, one on a toss to running back Le'Veon Bell and another on a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In Haley's final four seasons as coordinator, the Steelers finished second, third, seventh and third in total offense and no lower than 10th in total points.

He was hired to replace Bruce Arians as offensive coordinator after the 2011 season, in part, because of Roethlisberger's high sacks rate.

In five seasons under Arians, Roethlisberger was sacked 2.94 times per game. In six seasons under Haley, that number dropped to 1.89 times. Roethlisberger also had the three lowest sacks totals of his 14-year career from 2015-17, and that also is testament to the work Munchak has done with the offensive line.

Roethlisberger also threw more touchdown passes (1.91-1.55) and yards (285-247) and had a higher passer rating (96.0-94.0) with Haley than when Arias was running the offense.

One downside under Haley was the Steelers' regression in the running game. The Steelers never finished higher than No. 14 in rushing under Haley and ranked 20th this year despite Bell finishing third in the NFL in rushing yards.

Haley was dogged by an altercation on New Year's Eve at a North Shore bar that also involved his wife, Christine, and resulted in a police investigation. Haley was injured but called it a "non-issue to both the team and the Steelers organization."

An Upper St. Clair graduate, Haley is the son of former Steelers player personnel director Dick Haley.