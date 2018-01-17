Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers WR coach Richard Mann announces retirement

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
This is a 2016 photo of Richard Mann of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Wednesday, June 15, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

On the day the Steelers did not renew offensive coordinator Todd Haley's contract, they also said goodbye to wide receiver's coach Richard Mann.

Mann, an Aliquippa native, announced his retirement after 33 years of coaching, including the past five with the Steelers.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin coaxed Mann to come out of retirement five years ago to coach the team's wide receivers, and he has worked with Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and, this season, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“I was thinking about it last year. The way things ended, and talking to the players, I wanted to give it one more run,” Mann said in a statement. “I was trying to get a Super Bowl ring in Pittsburgh. This is where it all started for me and I had an opportunity to let it finish here.

“I really appreciate the Steelers organization, the entire Rooney family, and Coach (Mike) Tomlin for getting me out of retirement the first time to finish up here. I felt like maybe if I stuck it out one more year I would have an opportunity to get a Super Bowl ring here. That didn't happen, we came up a little bit short, but what a great run for me.

“I was able to finish my career right where I started. I started in Aliquippa and I was able to finish here with the Pittsburgh Steelers. I said I probably wouldn't coach past 70. I am 70 and I still have a lot left in my tank.”

Tomlin and Mann were on the same staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-05. Tomlin was the defensive backs coach. Mann coached the wide receivers.

“I had the pleasure of working with him 15 years ago at a different capacity,” Tomlin said in a statement. “My appreciation for him really kind of started there. I was a younger assistant position coach, defensive backs. He was a more senior veteran wide receiver coach. Obviously, by the nature of the positions, we worked cooperatively together in training camp. I learned a lot from watching him coach his guys on the grass and off the grass. I was appreciative of him allowing me to do that. Often times in training camp like settings, we would watch the same video of our guys together. I could hear him make coaching points to his guys about what was happening on the video. He could hear me make coaching points with my guys about what was happening on the same video. It was just a unique learning environment

“He's always been a teacher and not resistant to sharing that expertise with others and that is why I've always gravitated towards him. Very accomplished coach. Maybe a lot of opportunities were not afforded to him because of the generation in which he rose through the ranks. I'm cognizant of that. I am appreciative of that. I realize some of the opportunities I have been afforded in my career is because of efforts and accomplishments of men like Richard Mann. I am appreciative on a lot of levels. Probably can't eloquently describe that level of appreciation, but he is a special man and a special coach. One that has impacted me in a lot of ways.”

Mann's coaching career began in 1970 when he coached wide receivers at Aliquippa High School. He joined the NFL ranks in 1982 when he was a wide receivers coach for the Baltimore Colts.

