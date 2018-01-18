Steelers name Randy Fichtner new offensive coordinator

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers didn't search too far in finding their next offensive coordinator.

Try, a few doors down the hall at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Randy Fichtner was promoted to coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Fichtner had been a part of the offensive coaching staff since Mike Tomlin was hired in 2007, the first three seasons as wide receivers coach before taking over in his current role in 2010.

He will keep the title of quarterbacks coach, taking on a dual role.

“We have a tremendous roster, and it will be my charge to continue putting our offensive players in position to succeed and score points,” Fichtner said in a statement. “We have the nucleus to be successful, and I am thrilled about the chance to lead the offense as we have already started preparing for the 2018 season.”

Fichtner, 54, succeeds Todd Haley, whose contract was not renewed after the Steelers' season ended with a defeat in the divisional playoff round Sunday. A Meadville Area High School alumnus who played defensive back at Purdue, Fichtner's relationship with Tomlin dates back to the 1997-98 seasons when both were on the staff at Arkansas State.

Fichtner was a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinators during four years at Arkansas State, and he had the same positions from 2001-2006 at Memphis before Tomlin gave him his first NFL job.

In the role of quarterbacks coach, of course, Fichtner spent plenty of time working with Ben Roethlisberger. That will continue as coordinator, and Roethlisberger has often spoke of the positive relationship the two share.

That is at least partially in contrast with the sometimes-prickly dynamic between Haley and Roethlisberger, who has already said he will play next season when he will be 36.

Fichtner was brought from the coaching box to the field during games this past season, a change that CBS Sports reported was made so he could serve as a buffer between Roethlisberger and Haley.

The Steelers are not known to have interviewed any other candidates; Roethlisberger said two days after the season ended on his weekly KDKA-FM radio segment that he preferred continuity on the coaching staff.

“I think that the important thing is we've got a really good group here – that includes coaches and players, a special group,” Roethlisberger said then. “The least amount of change, the better. That goes for players, coaches and everything – we don't want big changes. We're right there. We're on the cusp (of a championship).”

Over the eight seasons since Fichtner has been his position coach, Roethlisberger's passer rating, completion percentage and interception percentage have improved as compared to the first six seasons of his career.

Fichtner becomes the third offensive coordinator under Tomlin, joining Haley and Bruce Arians (2007-2011). He is the first who didn't have previous experience as an NFL coordinator.

Not counting Haley, each of the Steelers' prior three offensive coordinators (Mike Mularkey, Ken Whisenhunt, Arians) became head coaches soon after leaving the Steelers; eight of the past nine Steelers offensive coordinators were either former or future NFL head coaches.

Haley is the only man to be named Steelers offensive coordinator since 1999 that was not promoted from within the then-current offensive staff.

The Steelers in 2017 ranked No. 3 in the NFL in total offense, No. 7 in yards per play, No. 8 in scoring, No. 3 in passing offense and tied for third in fewest sacks allowed. But they were 20th in rushing yards and 18th in red-zone conversion percentage.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.