Steelers

ESPN's Kiper predicts Steelers will pick Alabama LB in first mock draft

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Rashaan Evans (32) of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his team after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta.
Getty Images
Rashaan Evans (32) of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his team after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta.

Updated 30 minutes ago

For teams no longer in the playoffs, it's never too early to start thinking about the NFL Draft even if it doesn't take place for three more months.

The Steelers hold the No. 28 pick in the draft, and ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. thinks they will use that pick to take an inside linebacker. Specifically, Alabama inside linebacker Rashaan Evans.

The position is perhaps the biggest need for the Steelers in the wake of Ryan Shazier's spinal cord injury that puts his football future in doubt.

Evans ia 6-foot-3, 234 pound senior. He had 74 tackles, including 13 for a loss, and six sacks for the Crimson Tide in their run to the national championship. He had eight tackles in Alabama's 26-23 overtime win against Georgia in the finals of the College Football Playoffs.

Here is what Kiper wrote about Evans in the mock draft he unveiled Thursday:

“The big looming question for the Steelers is Ryan Shazier's future, and no one knows if he'll play again. Even if he returns, though, the Steelers need depth at linebacker. Evans is versatile enough to play inside or outside, and he had 15 career sacks at Alabama, where he often played on the edge and blitzed. He is a perfect fit in the middle of a modern-day defense -- he can play every down.”

On a conference call Thursday afternoon, Kiper said he had Evans going as high as No. 13 to the Washington Redskins.

“There's a wide range on Evans, who I think is a heck of a player,” he said. “He can play inside, he can get after the quarterback, you can move him to the outside in pass-rush situation. I think Evans, if he's there for Pittsburgh's selection at 28 would be a heck of a choice.”

The draft is April 26-28.

