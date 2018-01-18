Steelers traditionally have mixed results when changing offensive coordinators

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers offensive coordinator, no matter the circumstance, seemingly is always assured a spot as one of Pittsburgh's top villains. Everybody thinks they can call plays better than the man entrusted by the city's storied pro football franchise.

Take this past season, for example. The Steelers ranked third in the NFL in total offense, its production increasing as the season went on for what was a 13-3, division-winning team. The offense, guided by Todd Haley, even tied a team record for points in a playoff game with 42.

But, because the Steelers lost that postseason game (45-42 Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC's divisional round), venom spewed at Haley – some deserved, some not as much so.

Regardless of the fans' wishes, Haley's contract was not renewed for the 2018 season. This news was met, for the most part, with great joy from the Steelers' fanbase. But a new coordinator won't necessarily mean things get better – and history proves as much.

It will be difficult for Haley's replacement, Randy Fichtner, to top the 387.7 yards and 26.4 points per game that the Steelers averaged this past season (including playoffs). Can Fichtner – the team's quarterbacls coach the past eight seasons and the receivers coach the three prior to that – do better than the NFL's third-ranked offense by yardage or eighth-best by points?

Past coordinator changes have offered mixed results. Although no coordinator change occurs in a vacuum (other players and coaches are coming and going, too, and sometimes players can improve or regress for other reasons, including injury) and the reason for a change at the spot can vary (sometimes, the predecessor was so good he got a head-coaching gig; other times, he was so bad, he got fired), what happens to the offense the following season doesn't necessarily correlate to the change.

Over the eight Steelers' changes at offensive coordinator of the post-Chuck Noll era, some appeared to make the offense markedly better – others, seemingly much worse. Still others had just a negligible effect on the Steelers' yardage and points output.

A look back at what has happened when the Steelers swapped out offensive coordinators over the past 26 years:

Note: League rankings are listed by total yardage/points scored.

2012

Reason for change: Bruce Arians is forced out

2011 under Arians: 12th/21st

2012 under Todd Haley: 21st/22nd

2007

Reason for change: New head coach

2006 under Ken Whisenhunt: 7th/12th

2007 under Arians: 17th/9th

2004

Reason for change: Mike Mularkey leaves to become head coach of the Buffalo Bills

2003 under Mularkey: 22nd/19th

2004 under Whisenhunt: 16th/11th

2001

Reason for change: Firing of Kevin Gilbride

2000 under Gilbride: 18th/17th

2001 under Mularkey: 3rd/7th

1999

Reason for change: Firing of Ray Sherman

1998 under Sherman: 25th/28th

1999 under Gilbride: 22nd/17th

1998

Reason for change: Chan Gailey leaving to become head coach of the Cowboys

1997 under Gailey: 6th/7th

1998 under Sherman: 25th/28th

1996

Reason for change: Firing of Ron Erhardt

1995 under Erhardt: 6th/5th

1996 under Gailey: 15th/11th

1992

Reason for change: New head coach

1991 under Joe Walton: 20th/17th

1992 under Erhardt: 9th/15th

