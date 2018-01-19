Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers tackle Jerald Hawkins ready to handle increased role

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
Steelers offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins works before practice at training camp Sunday, July 31, 2016, at St. Vincent in Latrobe.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 9 hours ago

Jerald Hawkins isn't used to sitting. So when the Steelers' young offensive tackle was asked what he took from the 2017 season, his initial answer was telling.

"I learned a lot of patience this year, honestly," the affable 305-pounder said in front of his locker earlier this week.

A three-year starter in high school who started each of the 36 games he played in college for LSU, Hawkins has always been one of the best on his team. He was a four-star recruit good enough to leave college early. Sitting out his rookie 2016 NFL season (on injured reserve) because of a shoulder injury was tough enough. Being limited to five games and 47 snaps during his second NFL season was frustrating, too.

But coming up playing behind two established veteran NFL starting offensive tackles has its advantages, too.

"It's tough but at the same time it's great thing," Hawkins said. "Learning from 'Al' (left tackle Alejandro Villanueva) and learning from 'Gil' (right tackle Marcus Gilbert), they are two different people but with their mindsets and their ability to play, I just pick the brain from both of them. Just Al always being smooth and Gil just always, like, trying to 'punch' people, so I love both."

Next season, Hawkins would figure to be penciled in as the top backup to both Villanueva and Gilbert. Both starting tackles are under contract for 2018 at salary-cap hits of more than $7 million. The incumbent top reserve tackle, Chris Hubbard, is an unrestricted free agent and expected to fetch "starter money" from a tackle-needy team after showing he can handle the job. Hubbard started nine games in place of Gilbert and also at times played guard, tight end and even center.

Hawkins looks up to Hubbard ("He's like a big brother to me"), and likely is his heir apparent. Hawkins, though, probably will be spared from playing guard or center – B.J. Finney is back as the top backup on the interior. Hawkins has got an NFL tackle's body, and the pedigree, too.

A 2015 fourth-round pick, Hawkins is confident he's prepared for a bigger role in 2018.

"I definitely feel like I am ready now," he said, "from last year being a 'redshirt year' and this year being a rookie season all over again, but also working with (respected offensive line coach Mike Munchak) and the other veteran guys, I feel like I am more than ready now."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

