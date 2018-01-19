Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Kevin Gorman: Ending to Steelers' season left so many maybes

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
The Jaguars celebrate Josh Lambo's field goal against the Steelers in the fourth quarter during an AFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars celebrate Josh Lambo's field goal against the Steelers in the fourth quarter during an AFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Heinz Field.

Updated 8 hours ago

Maybe it was a mirage, this notion the Steelers were Super Bowl-bound based on a 13-3 season that appears less impressive after they failed to win a postseason game.

Maybe the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in an AFC divisional playoff at Heinz Field wasn't so much an upset but a day of reckoning for a team consumed with the New England Patriots.

Maybe that 13-3 record requires further examination, following an abrupt ending.

Maybe the Steelers were a talented team that underachieved, given their eight Pro Bowl picks and four All-Pro players.

Maybe they were an average team that overachieved, given that they could have finished 5-11 if not for winning eight games by single-digit margins, including four on last-minute field goals.

Maybe the Steelers weren't so dominant in the AFC North but bloated their record by beating three teams who didn't qualify for the playoffs twice each, including the 0-16 Cleveland Browns by three points to start the season and four points to end it.

Maybe the Steelers caught teams at the right time, beating the Minnesota Vikings before they got hot and making a Week 6 victory at then-undefeated Kansas City appear impressive until the Chiefs went 5-6 the remainder of the season and lost a playoff game at home.

Maybe the Steelers were lucky to play four games, all victories, against backup quarterbacks: the Minnesota Vikings, with Case Keenum in his first start instead of Sam Bradford; the Indianapolis Colts, with Jacoby Brissett instead of Andrew Luck; the Green Bay Packers, with Brett Hundley instead of Aaron Rodgers; and the Houston Texans, with T.J. Yates instead of Deshaun Watson.

Maybe the Steelers were closer to the team that lost to the 5-11 Bears in overtime in late September and the Jaguars by 21 points in early October.

Maybe the Steelers were good enough to beat the Vikings, who will play for the NFC championship, and only a controversial call away from beating the Patriots, who will play for the AFC championship.

Maybe the Steelers were lucky to have Ben Roethlisberger throwing picture-perfect passes to Antonio Brown for circus catches, to have cold-blooded Chris Boswell kicking winning field goals in the final seconds of wins over the Colts, Packers and Bengals and the final minute against the Baltimore Ravens.

Maybe the Steelers were simply paper champions, a team that felt a sense of entitlement because of their storied history.

Maybe the Steelers shouldn't have talked with such confidence about how they would beat the Jaguars and Patriots in Round 2 but actually focused on backing it up by doing so.

Maybe Mike Tomlin should have taken more control of discipline to limit the distractions, instead of fueling the fire by talking about Round 2 rematches with the Patriots. Maybe Tomlin should have taken blame for the play-calling in the final minutes against the Patriots and Jaguars.

Maybe the Steelers should have fired Keith Butler after his defense allowed the Jaguars to score 45 points instead of Todd Haley after his offense scored 42.

Maybe the Steelers weren't as good as we thought they were — they certainly weren't as good as they thought they were — or maybe the Jaguars were just a good team and a bad matchup for the Steelers.

Maybe we should stop second-guessing an exciting season filled with so many fantastic finishes and just enjoy the roller-coaster ride.

Maybe a season that started with Super Bowl-or-bust bravado but ended with a playoff loss at home two games shy of the Super Bowl makes us wonder what was real and what was merely a mirage.

When you lose, you leave a lot of maybes. When you win, you remove all doubt. Maybe this season of maybes will teach the Steelers a lesson.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.