Kevin Gorman: Ending to Steelers' season left so many maybes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maybe it was a mirage, this notion the Steelers were Super Bowl-bound based on a 13-3 season that appears less impressive after they failed to win a postseason game.

Maybe the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in an AFC divisional playoff at Heinz Field wasn't so much an upset but a day of reckoning for a team consumed with the New England Patriots.

Maybe that 13-3 record requires further examination, following an abrupt ending.

Maybe the Steelers were a talented team that underachieved, given their eight Pro Bowl picks and four All-Pro players.

Maybe they were an average team that overachieved, given that they could have finished 5-11 if not for winning eight games by single-digit margins, including four on last-minute field goals.

Maybe the Steelers weren't so dominant in the AFC North but bloated their record by beating three teams who didn't qualify for the playoffs twice each, including the 0-16 Cleveland Browns by three points to start the season and four points to end it.

Maybe the Steelers caught teams at the right time, beating the Minnesota Vikings before they got hot and making a Week 6 victory at then-undefeated Kansas City appear impressive until the Chiefs went 5-6 the remainder of the season and lost a playoff game at home.

Maybe the Steelers were lucky to play four games, all victories, against backup quarterbacks: the Minnesota Vikings, with Case Keenum in his first start instead of Sam Bradford; the Indianapolis Colts, with Jacoby Brissett instead of Andrew Luck; the Green Bay Packers, with Brett Hundley instead of Aaron Rodgers; and the Houston Texans, with T.J. Yates instead of Deshaun Watson.

Maybe the Steelers were closer to the team that lost to the 5-11 Bears in overtime in late September and the Jaguars by 21 points in early October.

Maybe the Steelers were good enough to beat the Vikings, who will play for the NFC championship, and only a controversial call away from beating the Patriots, who will play for the AFC championship.

Maybe the Steelers were lucky to have Ben Roethlisberger throwing picture-perfect passes to Antonio Brown for circus catches, to have cold-blooded Chris Boswell kicking winning field goals in the final seconds of wins over the Colts, Packers and Bengals and the final minute against the Baltimore Ravens.

Maybe the Steelers were simply paper champions, a team that felt a sense of entitlement because of their storied history.

Maybe the Steelers shouldn't have talked with such confidence about how they would beat the Jaguars and Patriots in Round 2 but actually focused on backing it up by doing so.

Maybe Mike Tomlin should have taken more control of discipline to limit the distractions, instead of fueling the fire by talking about Round 2 rematches with the Patriots. Maybe Tomlin should have taken blame for the play-calling in the final minutes against the Patriots and Jaguars.

Maybe the Steelers should have fired Keith Butler after his defense allowed the Jaguars to score 45 points instead of Todd Haley after his offense scored 42.

Maybe the Steelers weren't as good as we thought they were — they certainly weren't as good as they thought they were — or maybe the Jaguars were just a good team and a bad matchup for the Steelers.

Maybe we should stop second-guessing an exciting season filled with so many fantastic finishes and just enjoy the roller-coaster ride.

Maybe a season that started with Super Bowl-or-bust bravado but ended with a playoff loss at home two games shy of the Super Bowl makes us wonder what was real and what was merely a mirage.

When you lose, you leave a lot of maybes. When you win, you remove all doubt. Maybe this season of maybes will teach the Steelers a lesson.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.