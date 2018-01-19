Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger mentioned in porn star's account of Trump affair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walked a porn star to her hotel room one night more than a decade ago as a favor to Donald Trump, who had recently begun an affair with the woman, according to an In Touch magazine interview .

The 2011 interview with Stephanie Clifford — whose porn name is Stormy Daniels — came out this week following a Wall Street Journal report that an attorney for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to her during the 2016 presidential campaign so she would stay quiet about the alleged affair.

The In Touch interview contains plenty of tawdry details about the alleged affair, which Clifford said began in 2006 when she and Trump were in Lake Tahoe, Nev. Trump and Roethlisberger were in town for a celebrity golf outing at which Roethlisberger finished in 47th place and Trump ended in 62nd.

Clifford told In Touch that she saw Trump hanging out with Roethlisberger at a party one night.

“(Trump) was hanging out with Ben for a long time. A couple other people around, nobody famous. Mostly people trying to hang on to them. Ben had just won the Super Bowl that year,” Clifford said.

Clifford said Trump left the party, but “made Ben promise to take care of me.”

After sticking around for another 15 to 20 minutes, Clifford left and said, “Ben Roethlisberger actually walked me up to my room that night because Donald told him to. Yeah, he walked me all the way to my hotel room.”

Roethlisberger isn't mentioned again in the interview.

Roethlisberger's agent, Ryan Tollner, declined to comment on the In Touch interview.

Trump's attorney Michael D. Cohen has insisted that Trump and Clifford never had an affair .