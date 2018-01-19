Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers sign former Penn State safety Malik Golden, 2 others

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
Steelers safety Malik Golden during practice Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Latrobe High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Former Penn State safety Malik Golden was one of three players signed to the Steelers' offseason roster, the team announced Friday.

Golden, linebacker Darnell Leslie and punter Matt Wile agreed to reserve/future deals as the Steelers work their way up to a 90-man offseason roster.

Golden spent this past training camp with the Steelers after going undrafted and spending a summer month as property of the San Francisco 49ers. His chances of making the team (likely the practice squad) were thwarted when he suffered a groin injury after making an interception during the final preseason game.

The 6-2, 235-pound Leslie went to FCS Monmouth and earned an invitation to this past summer's Dallas Cowboys training camp via a rookie minicamp tryout. He adds depth to a Steelers' outside linebackers corps that has only two players under contract for next season.

Wile has punted 12 times in four regular-season games over the three years since he graduated from Michigan. He figures to be an extra leg in camp to push Jordan Berry.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

