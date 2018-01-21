Linebacker L.J. Fort aims to remain part of Steelers' defense in 2018

For the first time in three full seasons with the Steelers, L.J. Fort had a regular role on defense by the end of 2017. A standout on special teams previously, Fort was subbed in on passing downs over the final five games (including playoffs) of this recently-completed season.

“Personally, I played more than I have in the past years here,” Fort said earlier this week, “and I just felt like it was good to get that experience. I feel like that made me a better player moving forward.”

Moving forward, what will be the role for the 28-year-old inside linebacker? Fort teamed with Sean Spence to replace Ryan Shazier following Shazier's serious spinal injury suffered Dec. 4. With Shazier's playing future in doubt, the Steelers will be on the lookout for help at inside linebacker this offseason, be it in the free-agent market and/or in the draft.

After starter Vince Williams and top backup Tyler Matakevich (who also did not play on defense after Dec. 4 because of a shoulder injury that required surgery after the season ended), the Steelers don't have any other inside linebackers under contract for 2018 (though practice-squader Keith Kelsey was signed to a reserve/future deal).

Fort has played 46 NFL regular-season games since signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2012 – but he's only started one and only played 120 defensive snaps since that rookie season in Cleveland.

Does he see a role for himself on the Steelers' defense this coming season?

“For sure, that's my goal, so I'll keep striving for that,” Fort said.

“It's cool now being so comfortable with the playbook. We will see what's going on moving forward.”

Fort played 78 defensive snaps this past season (in addition to 285 on special teams) after playing 42 in 2016 (plus 207 on special teams). He signed with the Steelers in 2015 but did not appear in any regular-season games that year.

A somewhat-undersized linebacker out of Northern Iowa, Fort made the Browns out of his rookie training camp and actually started at linebacker in his NFL regular-season debut. He played in all 16 games for Cleveland that year, but his only NFL regular-season appearance over the next three years was 17 special-teams snaps for Seattle in a Nov. 2, 2014 game.

But he's found a home in Pittsburgh, mostly as a “core four” special teams player. Over the past two seasons, Fort has played the third-most special teams snaps of any Steelers player.

Fort has been buried on the defense's depth chart – but he did fill in for Shazier during the 2016 opener and then late in 2017. He showed some instincts in coverage in the latter circumstance; Fort was credited with at least one pass defense in five of the six games (including playoffs) he played after Shazier and Matakevich were injured.

“That's just what the coaches decided,” Fort said of his coverage-heavy duties. “I hadn't been particularly (known as a) pass defender until this year. It was just a role they gave me.”

What's on Fort's offseason agenda?

“Just become a better well-tuned athlete,” he said, “and study film to pick up tendencies so that I can anticipate (plays) better coming up this next year.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.