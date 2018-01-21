Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Reports: Browns 'working to hire' former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley on the sidelines during the 2017 season.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley on the sidelines during the 2017 season.
Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley watches warm ups before a game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Keith Srakocic/AP
Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley watches warm ups before a game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Todd Haley and the Steelers parted ways last week, but it appears as if the former offensive coordinator will end up calling some plays at Heinz Field this coming season anyway.

Haley is “in serious talks” with the Cleveland Browns to become the new offensive coordinator of the Steelers' longtime rivals, according to a report on ESPN .

Cleveland.com took it a step further, citing an unnamed league source in declaring that the Browns “are working to hire” Haley.

Haley spent the past six seasons as the Steelers' offensive coordinator after serving the previous three as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers have been in the top 10 in scoring and yardage during each of the past four seasons with Haley calling the plays, but Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at times had a frosty relationship.

According to ESPN, the Steelers averaged the third-most yards per play in the league over Haley's tenure as coordinator. In the past four seasons under Haley, the Steelers were second in NFL scoring behind only the Patriots.

The Browns were winless last season and 1-31 over the two seasons under head coach Hue Jackson, a former Cincinnati coordinator who'd called the plays for Cleveland but will give up those duties in 2018. The Browns were last in the NFL in scoring offense and 24th in total offense this past season.

Cleveland.com reported that in addition to Haley that Jackson has also interviewed fired Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.

The Steelers set a postseason team record for yardage and tied the record for points in last week's 45-42 loss to Jacksonville in the divisional playoffs, but Haley (along with head coach Mike Tomlin) was the target of fan ire for two failed fourth-and-1 playcalls and for the Steelers' lack of urgency in the final minute.

A day after announcing that Haley's contract was not being renewed, Tomlin promoted quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner to coordinator on Thursday.

Haley, 50, is an Upper St. Clair native.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.