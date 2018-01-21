Reports: Browns 'working to hire' former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Todd Haley and the Steelers parted ways last week, but it appears as if the former offensive coordinator will end up calling some plays at Heinz Field this coming season anyway.

Haley is “in serious talks” with the Cleveland Browns to become the new offensive coordinator of the Steelers' longtime rivals, according to a report on ESPN .

Cleveland.com took it a step further, citing an unnamed league source in declaring that the Browns “are working to hire” Haley.

Haley spent the past six seasons as the Steelers' offensive coordinator after serving the previous three as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers have been in the top 10 in scoring and yardage during each of the past four seasons with Haley calling the plays, but Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at times had a frosty relationship.

According to ESPN, the Steelers averaged the third-most yards per play in the league over Haley's tenure as coordinator. In the past four seasons under Haley, the Steelers were second in NFL scoring behind only the Patriots.

The Browns were winless last season and 1-31 over the two seasons under head coach Hue Jackson, a former Cincinnati coordinator who'd called the plays for Cleveland but will give up those duties in 2018. The Browns were last in the NFL in scoring offense and 24th in total offense this past season.

Cleveland.com reported that in addition to Haley that Jackson has also interviewed fired Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.

The Steelers set a postseason team record for yardage and tied the record for points in last week's 45-42 loss to Jacksonville in the divisional playoffs, but Haley (along with head coach Mike Tomlin) was the target of fan ire for two failed fourth-and-1 playcalls and for the Steelers' lack of urgency in the final minute.

A day after announcing that Haley's contract was not being renewed, Tomlin promoted quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner to coordinator on Thursday.

Haley, 50, is an Upper St. Clair native.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.